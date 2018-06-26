Zohi Taglit presents the exquisite 'La Conquerant' resort collection

news

Zohi Tgalit is an upscale womenswear brand created for the sophisticated and contemporary modern woman, the label presents its exquisite 2018 resort collection titled 'La Conquerant' and the inspiration is gotten from the confidence, beauty and passion of a contemporary woman.

Reflecting on the collection, the creative director, Samantha H. Dollar, shares:

As a mother, people and society expect you to look a certain way. The collection was made for women who want to be confident in their skin and wear clothes that reflect their inner confidence and beauty, regardless of how far they're on this journey called life.

For the collection, Samantha explores her fascination for the colour pink, a colour associated by most to mean femininity and fragility. She shows how the colour and its different shades can be interpreted to showcase intensity, tenderness and power that only a woman can exude.

Pieces from 'La Conquerant' also play with black and white shades which were infused in a way of drapes, tulle, swarovski stones, ruffles, lace and petals and they all reflect how this confident woman can transform her looks from work chic to an elegant lady for a night out. With the 'La Conquerant' collection, the brand shows its commitment to its values of inspiring elegant women.

Credits

Brand: Zohi_Taglit @zohitaglit

Photography: Ejike Emmanuel @ejikemanny

Styling: Samantha H. Dollar @samantha_zt

Models: Naima Abdul @n.a.a.i.y

Hair: Lola @lolas_mane

Make up: Vugo @Vugo 24

Press Contact for Zohi Taglit: The PR Boy @theprboy_