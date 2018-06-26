Zohi Taglit presents the exquisite 'La Conquerant' resort collection

Upscale womenswear brand presents their resort collection inspired by the beauty and passion of the contemporary woman.
Reflecting on the collection, the creative director, Samantha H. Dollar, shares:
As a mother, people and society expect you to look a certain way. The collection was made for women who want to be confident in their skin and wear clothes that reflect their inner confidence and beauty, regardless of how far they're on this journey called life.
For the collection, Samantha explores her fascination for the colour pink, a colour associated by most to mean femininity and fragility. She shows how the colour and its different shades can be interpreted to showcase intensity, tenderness and power that only a woman can exude.
Pieces from 'La Conquerant' also play with black and white shades which were infused in a way of drapes, tulle, swarovski stones, ruffles, lace and petals and they all reflect how this confident woman can transform her looks from work chic to an elegant lady for a night out. With the 'La Conquerant' collection, the brand shows its commitment to its values of inspiring elegant women.
Brand: Zohi_Taglit @zohitaglit
Photography: Ejike Emmanuel @ejikemanny
Styling: Samantha H. Dollar @samantha_zt
Models: Naima Abdul @n.a.a.i.y
Hair: Lola @lolas_mane
Make up: Vugo @Vugo 24
Press Contact for Zohi Taglit: The PR Boy @theprboy_