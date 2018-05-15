Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women

news

Claire Albert is a high-end women’s couture clothing brand that was established by Zimbabwean designer Tanaka, who has always had a passion for fashion and bringing up the industry in her country. She discusses her fashion journey and designing to empower women.

The label custom designs and tailor makes women’s garments for all occasions and ensures that every woman looks elegant, sophisticated and sexy, these being the main values of Claire Albert.



What inspired your fashion journey?

Claire Albert: I have always wanted to be a Fashion designer since i was a young girl and my desire for elegant apparel led me to creating a clothing label that focuses on designs that are elegant and sophisticated while staying Fashion forward.



What has been your challenge as a designer in Africa?

Claire Albert: My first creation was inspired by Indian Fashion. Colorful images with gold accessories excited me to design a red and gold gown which I called the Claire Albert because it spoke everything that i wanted my brand to be, elegance, sophistication and edge.



What does fashion mean to you?

Claire Albert: Fashion is you! It is who you are, expressed in the form of clothing. It is a communication of the person through their dressing.



Most unforgettable experience as a designer.

Claire Albert: It was my very first Fashion showcase, at a wine tasting event. It was an incredible feeling to see how well received i was and the appreciation of my designs. That became the beginning of Claire Albert on the Fashion scenery.

ALSO READ: Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 unveils 'Enjoy Lagos' as official partner

Tell us about the collection you intend to showcase on AFWN runway

Claire Albert: My collection is showcasing women's couture garments that are incorporated into African fashion. It is a cohesive collection that lines up stylish designs that are fashion forward and trendy.



How do you feel about the growing number of designers in Africa?

Claire Albert: I think it's amazing that the number of Fashion designers is growing. As African Fashion is becoming increasingly popular, more and more designers will bring an ever bigger appreciation and awareness world over and the industry will grow financially.



What is your outlook on African fashion and its impact worldwide?



Claire Albert: African Fashion is very vibrant and colorful and it has been so great to see it being appreciated worldwide. We get to see an increase in popularity in exhibitions and showcases like AFWN and AFWL, being a clears indication that the demand for African Fashion is growing.