Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women

The main values of Claire Albert ensures that every woman looks elegant, sophisticated and sexy.

  • Published:
Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women play

Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women

(AFWN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Claire Albert is a high-end women’s couture clothing brand that was established by Zimbabwean designer Tanaka, who has always had a passion for fashion and bringing up the industry in her country. She discusses her fashion journey and designing to empower women.

The label custom designs and tailor makes women’s garments for all occasions and ensures that every woman looks elegant, sophisticated and sexy, these being the main values of Claire Albert.


What inspired your fashion journey?
Claire Albert:  I have always wanted to be a Fashion designer since i was a young girl and my desire for elegant apparel led me to creating a clothing label that focuses on designs that are elegant and sophisticated while staying Fashion forward.
 
What has been your challenge as a designer in Africa?
Claire Albert: My first creation was inspired by Indian Fashion. Colorful images with gold accessories excited me to design a red and gold gown which I called the Claire Albert because it spoke everything that i wanted my brand to be, elegance, sophistication and edge.
 
What does fashion mean to you?
Claire Albert:  Fashion is you! It is who you are, expressed in the form of clothing. It is a communication of the person through their dressing.

Most unforgettable experience as a designer.
Claire Albert: It was my very first Fashion showcase, at a wine tasting event. It was an incredible feeling to see how well received i was and the appreciation of my designs. That became the beginning of Claire Albert on the Fashion scenery.

Tanaka Chinogureyi, creative director of Claire Albert play

Tanaka Chinogureyi, creative director of Claire Albert.

ALSO READ: Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 unveils 'Enjoy Lagos' as official partner

Tell us about the collection you intend to showcase on AFWN runway
Claire Albert:  My collection is showcasing women's couture garments that are incorporated into African fashion. It is a cohesive collection that lines up stylish designs that are fashion forward and trendy.

How do you feel about the growing number of designers in Africa?
Claire Albert: I think it's amazing that the number of Fashion designers is growing. As African Fashion is becoming increasingly popular, more and more designers will bring an ever bigger appreciation and awareness world over and the industry will grow financially.

What is your outlook on African fashion and its impact worldwide?

Claire Albert: African Fashion is very vibrant and colorful and it has been so great to see it being appreciated worldwide. We get to see an increase in popularity in exhibitions and showcases like AFWN and AFWL, being a clears indication that the demand for African Fashion is growing.

ALSO READ: Upcoming show shines a spotlight on featured designer Erenti

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Fendi Between Chioma, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, who wore it better?bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Is Fendi this year's Gucci?bullet

Related Articles

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Introducing Local by Michelle Arowoshola
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Designer Lilifey's Fashion talks about African fashion's worldwide impact
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Upcoming show shines a spotlight on featured designer Erenti
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Event kicks off with a DaViva Urban Catwalk Show
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Designer Bushai Weave talks about his fashion journey in new interview

Fashion

Eponymous womenswear designer Mo Agusto has released the lookbook to her highly coveted Spring 2018 collection.
Mo Augusto Designer releases lookbook for Spring 2018 and it's full of must-haves
For Ramadan 2018, modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its new edit
Lookbook For Ramadan 2018, modest women’s wear brand, Amnas, presents its new edit
Lupita looks perfect in Prada pink at Cannes
Lupita Nyong'O Take a look at actress' magical Cannes wardrobe
Zainab Balogun and her aso-ebi girls showing out for #Zaidik2018
Zainab Balogun A look at the gorgeous aso-ebi from media darling's surprise wedding