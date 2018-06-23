Yvonne Orji and other women of colour at the BET Her Awards

news

A handful of celebrities were present to show support to the six awardees including Yvonne Orji, Bozoma Saint John and other women of colour at the BET Her Awards.

Ahead of the BET Awards 2018 which hold on Sunday, June 24, the BET Her Awards 2018 honours the successes of women of colour across various industries who have unapologetically broken barriers in the entertainment, arts and technology industries.

The special night, hosted by Brandy, was planned by Women In Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN) in collaboration with BET Her and Bumble at the Conga Room, Los Angeles.

Amongst the six awardees, Hollywood actress of Nigerian heritage, Yvonne Orji was honoured with Rising Star Award while Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavour of Ghanaian heritage and former Chief Brand Officer for Uber, Bozoma Saint John was honoured with the First Mover Award.

Yvonne arrived at the awards night in a mesh and velvet bodysuit and a multicoloured chiffon maxi skirt which she complimented with bright blue eyeshadow and simple emerald earrings. She finished the edgy look with thin strap sandals.

Bozoma who was awarded the First Mover Award graced the red carpet in a pattern-on-pattern look and a Louis Vuitton box purse. The dress featured a thin strap beaded top bound by a thin band to a pleated colourful skirt.

Check out other looks of the night: