Yomi Makun, the founder and creative director of Yomi Casual fashion brand has launched a limited edition beach/summer wear collection to celebrate his birthday.

With the hot sunny days teasing us from around the corner, we can't help but to day dream about what to wear to the beach or pool party. This collection has got everything you need to catch some rays in style.

The collection boasts a range of colourful beach/summer-ready pieces, an all-print line of exclusive contemporary apparel. It’s hard to pick a favourite from the different must-have pieces in the collection!

The Beach-Wear-For-All are available for pre-order and can be purchased at all Yomi Casual stores starting in March.

Designer/Model: @yomicasual

Photography: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios