Wizkid releases merch in London

Wizkid took to his Twitter page to thank God for the success of the show and yes, fans are completely eating it up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A promotional shot of Wizkid rocking his newly released merch in London play

A promotional shot of Wizkid rocking his newly released merch in London

(Instagram/Wizkid News )
Star Boy is at it again! Wizkid just released his merchandise in a pop up shop in London.

The Wizkid pop up shop event happened on Friday, May 25, 2018 with Wizkid in attendance as he met his fans who lined up to buy his merch.

Celebrities who showed up also include Skepta, Maleek Berry, frequent producer Mutay, DJ Tunez, and others. His baby mama/manager Jada also attended.

MAN DEM + @irenettya

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews) on

Dream team! #emo#77iP## #emo#8J+TuA==##: @dannywonders

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews) on

Tiwa Savage who has been spending a lot of time with Wizkid recently was also at the pop up shop enjoying herself.

Wizkid releases new merch play

Tiwa Savage at Wizkid's pop-up shop

(Instagram/irenettya)

 

ALSO READ: Wizkid steals the show in Gucci at #30BillionConcert

The Star Boy merch on sale were bandannas to branded T-shirts and hats. Wizkid's fans expressed their pleasure on social media, hailing him for his ingenuity;

 

Some even shared photos of their own purchases and it is totally lit!

ALSO READ: Nigerian pop star does retro style in bold shoot for 'Hunger' webazine

The pop up event was a success which even took Wizkid by surprise. "Wow! Too much Love! Blessed!" he said on his Twitter account. The pop star has also indicated that a pop up shop for his new merch will be launched in Lagos soon.

In 2016, Vogue Magazine rated Wizkid as the best dressed Nigerian pop star.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

