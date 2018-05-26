news

Star Boy is at it again! Wizkid just released his merchandise in a pop up shop in London.

The Wizkid pop up shop event happened on Friday, May 25, 2018 with Wizkid in attendance as he met his fans who lined up to buy his merch.

Celebrities who showed up also include Skepta, Maleek Berry, frequent producer Mutay, DJ Tunez, and others. His baby mama/manager Jada also attended.

MAN DEM + @irenettya A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews) on May 25, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

Tiwa Savage who has been spending a lot of time with Wizkid recently was also at the pop up shop enjoying herself.

ALSO READ: Wizkid steals the show in Gucci at #30BillionConcert

The Star Boy merch on sale were bandannas to branded T-shirts and hats. Wizkid's fans expressed their pleasure on social media, hailing him for his ingenuity;

Some even shared photos of their own purchases and it is totally lit!

ALSO READ: Nigerian pop star does retro style in bold shoot for 'Hunger' webazine

The pop up event was a success which even took Wizkid by surprise. "Wow! Too much Love! Blessed!" he said on his Twitter account. The pop star has also indicated that a pop up shop for his new merch will be launched in Lagos soon.