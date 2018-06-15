To celebrate the opening of the highly-anticipated film, we are offering you creatives and designers the giveaway of a lifetime.
Actually, we were referring to the movie Ocean's 8 starring Sandra Bullock and Rihanna ready to pull the biggest heist ever and we really can’t contain our excitement for this amazing action chick flick! We know it's football season, but the ladies are taking their own night on the town!
Anticipation is about to peak for the Lagos grand premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ MET ball gala.
With the MET Gala dress code for the extraordinary night, our VVIPs will be glammed up ready to strut the red carpet with all eyes on them at this exclusive invitation-only premiere.
The night will definitely be the most fashionable night of the year! Which is why one amazing stylist or fashion designer will win N500,000 for the most iconic red carpet look for the night courtesy Diamond bank.*
So, let your imagination go wild and floor us with your amazing designs to win big!
Date: Sunday, 17th of June 2018
Dress Code: Met Ball Theme
#TakeYour8
*Terms and Conditions Apply