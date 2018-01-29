Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Rihanna 'Wild Thoughts' singer shows of her insane body at the Grammys

Rihanna looked every inch the sexy superstar as she flaunted her curvy frame in a variety of custom outfits

The Grammys were held last night at Madison Square Gardens and Rihanna's Wild Thoughts performance was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The Bajan superstar did not disappoint as she showed off her insane body in a variety of outfits at last night's show.

Rihanna's fluctuating weight has been subject of much discussion forcing the singer  to come out and tell us that she really doesn't care what people say. Having grown up in the spotlight, we have watched Rihanna since she was 15 years old. Over the years we have seen her body mature and her blossom into a full-figured young woman.

Whilst some may want the old Riri back, the rest of us are absolutely in love with this Rihanna or Thiccana as she is now known.

Rihanna Performs in Custom Adam Selman

Rihanna skipped the red carpet and appeared on stage in a custom Adam Selman dress covered in 275,000 crystals to perform her hit song 'Wild Thoughts' alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. Rihanna's dress draped over her curves as she gave an energetic performance and even threw in a bit of the South African dance craze 'Gwara Gwara' to boot.

The trio's performance brought down the house with Rihanna busting out her famous dance moves and DJ Khaled doing what he does best.

Rihanna Wins a Grammy in Burgundy Latex

Rihanna's Grammy win of the night came from 'Best Rap Song/ Performance' for 'Loyalty' and she and Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to collect their infamous trophy. Rihanna wore a burgundy latex coat and matching boots with minimal accessories. Her hair cascaded down her back in loose curls.

Rihanna was absolutely radiant as she collected her well-deserved award. This wins makes it Rihanna's 9th Grammy and it's clear that Rihanna reign just will not let up.

Black and Gold

Rihanna's final outfit of the night was a black and gold crop top with matching wide leg oants. The singer looked radiant as she watched the rest of the show with her BFF and constant companion Melissa Forde.

Rihanna's super stylist Mel Ottenberg outdid himself and ensured that Rihanna was one of the highlights of the Grammy weekend.

