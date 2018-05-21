Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress

Meghan Markle Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress

Both women have been vocal about female empowerment and ethical fashion and so the choice was quite natural.

  • Published:
Meghan Markle wearing her Stella McCartney dress play

Meghan Markle wearing her Stella McCartney dress

(Harpers Bazaar Arabia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hours after marrying Prince Harry in a Claire Weight Keller for Givenchy dress, Meghan Markle revealed a second wedding dress for the evening reception at Frogmore House. The second dress was a stunning Stella McCartney creation and we look at why the Duchess of Sussex chose it for her reception dress.

The Palace announced the dress details: "The Bride's evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The Bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue."

Meghan wore Diana's ring

Meghan honoured Diana by wearing an aquamarine ring on her right hand which was visible while she waved at photographers as she sat in the silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero Harry was driving.

Meghan honours Princess Diana by wearing her aquamarine ring play

Meghan honours Princess Diana by wearing her aquamarine ring

(Daily Express)

 

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine show-stopper to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996.

Unlike her classic and timeless ceremony gown, her second look was full-on sophisticated Hollywood glamour. With Prince Harry at Markle’s side in a sharp tuxedo, the newlyweds were the picture of elegance.

Why Stella McCartney?

McCartney is the daughter of rock n’ roll royalty Sir Paul McCartney and the late musician Linda McCartney. She flew under the royal wedding dress radar, with British brands like Ralph and Russo, Burberry and Alexander McQueen being hailed as the popular contenders.

Stella McCartney play

Stella McCartney

(Storify)

 

But for Meghan, McCartney seems like a the obvious and natural choice. Stella is a vocal advocate for female empowerment and feminism as a whole. She is also leading the charge with the conversation on ethical and sustainable fashion. These are two things that the new royal is very vocal and publically passionate about so it makes sense that she would find some resonance with McCartney.

In an interview with The Guardian in April, McCartney was uncharacteristically coy when asked if she had been asked to design for Meghan.

“How many designers have you said that to today?” the 46-year-old designer replied smartly to the reporter, skillfully avoiding the question and evading rumours that had been circulating.

McCartney has been an early adopter of sustainable fashion in the industry, focusing her label on ethically- sourced materials and designs that feature sleek, simple silhouettes and celebrate the female form.

The Stella McCartney ad shot in a landfill to highlight waste in the fashion industry play

The Stella McCartney ad shot in a landfill to highlight waste in the fashion industry

(Refinery29)

 

Speaking to the Guardian, she said, “I come at fashion with lightness of heart. I shot my last ad campaign in a landfill site for a reason, and to make a point, obviously. But the models looked happy, there was lightness, there was colour. My messaging is not the kind that is going to make you panic or feel rubbish about yourself or not sleep at night, because I don’t think that achieves much.”

WATCH LIVE: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
2 Pregnancy style 4 fashionable Ankara styles for pregnant womenbullet
3 Fashion 5 edgy ways to style one denim shirt (Photos)bullet

Related Articles

Royal Wedding Here's the first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
British Royal Wedding Which designer will she wear?
Meghan Markle Take a look at the Princess-to-be's best style moments
Royal Wedding Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress
Royal Wedding Is Meghan Markle the first ever mixed race royal bride in England?
Royal Wedding All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials [Gallery]
Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding cost ₦16.222Billion!
Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of the year

Fashion

Ciara looks amazing on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet
Billboard Music Awards 2018 The 9 best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018
Meghan Markle arrives arm in arm with Prince Charles who is to give her away
Royal Wedding Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress
First glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
Royal Wedding Here's the first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
Danai Gurira looks sensational in an orange mini dress on Ebony magazine
Danai Gurira Black Panther star looks sensational in orange on Ebony's June cover