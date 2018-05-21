Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress

news

Hours after marrying Prince Harry in a Claire Weight Keller for Givenchy dress , Meghan Markle revealed a second wedding dress for the evening reception at Frogmore House. The second dress was a stunning Stella McCartney creation and we look at why the Duchess of Sussex chose it for her reception dress.

The Palace announced the dress details: "The Bride's evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The Bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue."

Meghan wore Diana's ring

Meghan honoured Diana by wearing an aquamarine ring on her right hand which was visible while she waved at photographers as she sat in the silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero Harry was driving.

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine show-stopper to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996.

Unlike her classic and timeless ceremony gown, her second look was full-on sophisticated Hollywood glamour. With Prince Harry at Markle’s side in a sharp tuxedo, the newlyweds were the picture of elegance.

Why Stella McCartney?

McCartney is the daughter of rock n’ roll royalty Sir Paul McCartney and the late musician Linda McCartney. She flew under the royal wedding dress radar, with British brands like Ralph and Russo, Burberry and Alexander McQueen being hailed as the popular contenders.

But for Meghan, McCartney seems like a the obvious and natural choice. Stella is a vocal advocate for female empowerment and feminism as a whole. She is also leading the charge with the conversation on ethical and sustainable fashion. These are two things that the new royal is very vocal and publically passionate about so it makes sense that she would find some resonance with McCartney.

In an interview with The Guardian in April, McCartney was uncharacteristically coy when asked if she had been asked to design for Meghan.

“How many designers have you said that to today?” the 46-year-old designer replied smartly to the reporter, skillfully avoiding the question and evading rumours that had been circulating.

McCartney has been an early adopter of sustainable fashion in the industry, focusing her label on ethically- sourced materials and designs that feature sleek, simple silhouettes and celebrate the female form.

Speaking to the Guardian, she said, “I come at fashion with lightness of heart. I shot my last ad campaign in a landfill site for a reason, and to make a point, obviously. But the models looked happy, there was lightness, there was colour. My messaging is not the kind that is going to make you panic or feel rubbish about yourself or not sleep at night, because I don’t think that achieves much.”