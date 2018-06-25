Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls

It's wedding season and we've got you covered with this wedding guest style inspo.
Doubtful about what style to sew for your ankara, or just having trouble choosing an outfit from the store? Here are some style inspirations for you.
Rock some ruffles with the cold-shoulder trend and A-line mini gown.
Go for a comfortable but sexy style with this kind of two piece.
Respectfully step into church with this cute shoulder and shin covering style.
This spaghetti-strap gown will confirm you a stunna.
Go conservative and leave them wanting more with this style.