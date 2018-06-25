24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Whether it is for an engagement party, church service or a wedding, we bring you wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls.

Doubtful about what style to sew for your ankara, or just having trouble choosing an outfit from the store? Here are some style inspirations for you.

1. Light and Breezy

Rock some ruffles with the cold-shoulder trend and A-line mini gown.

Read More: A menswear guide to picking the right fit

2. Death slit

Go for a comfortable but sexy style with this kind of two piece.

3. Modestly sexy

Respectfully step into church with this cute shoulder and shin covering style.

Read more: Nigerian celebrities teach us how to style the beret

4. Spaghetti

This spaghetti-strap gown will confirm you a stunna.

5. A little shoulder

Go conservative and leave them wanting more with this style.