Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls

Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls

It's wedding season and we've got you covered with this wedding guest style inspo.

Whether it is for an engagement party, church service or a wedding, we bring you wedding guest style ideas for curvy girls.

Doubtful about what style to sew for your ankara, or just having trouble choosing an outfit from the store? Here are some style inspirations for you.

1. Light and Breezy

Rock some ruffles with the cold-shoulder trend and A-line mini gown.

2. Death slit

Two piece perfection

A post shared by Ashley Stewart (@byashleystewart) on

Go for a comfortable but sexy style with this kind of two piece.

3. Modestly sexy

Respectfully step into church with this cute shoulder and shin covering style.

4. Spaghetti

tropic like ur hottt

A post shared by Forever21Plus (@forever21plus) on

 

This spaghetti-strap gown will confirm you a stunna.

5. A little shoulder

Go conservative and leave them wanting more with this style.

