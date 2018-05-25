Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

We love Jennifer Oseh's effortless and eclectic style

With her bright blonde hair and bold red lips, Jennifer Oseh's aesthetic certainly packs a punch and we cannot get enough of it.

(Instagram/ @theladyvhodka)
When it comes to fashion, some things simply can't be taught. One can follow trends but style truly is innate and its something that Jennifer Oseh has in spades. The fashion blogger who goes under the apt moniker 'The Wildflower' has amassed quite a following and we can see why. Here's why we love Jennifer Oseh's effortless and eclectic style.

With her signature blonde mini-fro, Jennifer already stands out from the crowd. Couple that with her signature red lipstick and her vibrant wardrobe and a star is born.

The secret to Jennifer's unique look is her attention to detail and her penchant for unusual layering which means that her outfits are far from the standard.

Jennifer's commitment to her look means that her style doesn't stop at the clothes but goes all the way through to accessories too. She has quite the enviable collection of bags and sunglasses which are the perfect toppers to her looks.

Take a look at why we cannot get enough of this wildflower and why she is arguably, one of the best dressed women in Nigeria!

 

 

