We are loving this Ghanaian blogger's stylish kaftan hack

Ghanaian blogger Afua Rida 's personal style is colourful and very girly. The fashion blogger, stylist and creative director, based in Accra is never without her signature smile and her outfits are always bright and well put-together. In her latest post, she tries the dress-over-jeans trend with a kaftan and we are loving the creative style hack.

Afua strikes a confident poses wearing a bright green kaftan by designer, Ophelia Crossland. Instead of wearing her kaftan the standard way, Afua tucks it into her raw edge hem jeans and teams the look with a pair of killer strappy heels.

As if the green wasn't enough, she adds a bright red box clutch bag with a gold tassel.

On the post, Afua writes:

Kaftans are always a great idea!!!! ❤️Giving mine a casual twist layering it over denim! .

Afua really shows off her styling chops with this effortlessly chic look and she shows us how to tackle colourful without being too much. We could really pick up a few things from this young blogger, definitely one to watch in the West African blogsphere.

One of the most flattering trends to come out this year is wearing a dress over jeans. The look is complete street style chic and give you the chance to use old summer maxi dresses in a stylish new way. Here's how to pull off the dress over jeans trend.

When you pair a feminine, flowing dress with edgy denim, you're striking the perfect balance between casual and elegant. It's a great transitional style that can take you from day to night with some clever accessorising and most importantly, it's comfortable whilst being effortlessly stylish. What more could a cosy fashionista want?!

Depending on whether you add a pair of heels or not, the ensemble is appropriate for an event or a night out, and with sneakers, you're instantly ready for a brunch with the girls.

The best part however, is that there are so many different ways to pull off this outfit which means that you can get the look regardless of your style or your personal aesthetic.

You can unbutton your dress and tuck half of it loosely into your waistband, or you can work a boxy, oversize silhouette with an added jacket or sweater.

Take a look below at a few dress and jean inspirations and take not of the three cardinal rules you must follow in order to become a street style fashionista yourself!

Like most trends, wearing a dress over jeans may seem difficult to execute but when trying to nail the trend, it's important to bear these 3 key points in mind.

Keep it light

The biggest fear when wearing dresses over jeans is that you will end up looking bulky. To avoid this, choose floaty lightweight frocks rather than anything too chunky and accessorise with delicate, ladylike shoes and bags. Stick to a skinny or straight-leg style, rather than a flare to keep the silhouette as simple as possible.

Try the look with an asymmetric hem

Styling frocks over trousers is all about maximalism so don't try and make it work with clean lines and neutral colours. Play around with longline blazers, bright hues, ankle-length denim and an asymmetric hem.

Go for classic tailoring

Pair a tailored, button-up frock with jeans for a chic contrast. The classic style of the dress will perfectly offset the denim and make for a seriously effortless look.