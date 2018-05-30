UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special

This unique lookbook by UrezKulture makes us look at accessories in a completely different light.
The lookbook features Nollywood actress and TV personality Nancy Isime as the model and is shot by talented photographer, Eleanor Goodey.
According to the designer IjeShakara;
Haute couture allows designers to be infinitely creative and bring to life a type of fashion fantasy normally not paraded throughout the year. These were the epitome of ethereal elegance and brought romance to every look.
Flowers, chains and appliques were added for height and exuberance in this new collection, while shimmering laces entwined with pearls and stones for even more glam.
Brand: @Urezkulture
Model: @Nancyisimeofficial
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Makeup: @Bibyonce
Outfit: @chioma.redbutton
Styling: @Ijeshakara1