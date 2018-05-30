Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it'

Lookbook UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special

This unique lookbook by UrezKulture makes us look at accessories in a completely different light.

  • Published:
UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special play

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award-winning Nigerian accessory brand, UrezKulture recently released an editorial for its SS18 couture accessory collection and it's a special one full of must-have pieces.

The lookbook features Nollywood actress and TV personality Nancy Isime as the model and is shot by talented photographer, Eleanor Goodey.

According to the designer IjeShakara;

Haute couture allows designers to be infinitely creative and bring to life a type of fashion fantasy normally not paraded throughout the year. These were the epitome of ethereal elegance and brought romance to every look.

Flowers, chains and appliques were added for height and exuberance in this new collection, while shimmering laces entwined with pearls and stones for even more glam.

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special play

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special

 

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special play

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special

 

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special play

UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special

 

Credits


Brand: @Urezkulture
Model: @Nancyisimeofficial
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Makeup: @Bibyonce
Outfit: @chioma.redbutton
Styling: @Ijeshakara1

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Wizkid Starboy makes history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuitbullet
2 Democracy Day Check out the 4 stylish first ladies since 1999bullet
3 Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and...bullet

Related Articles

Lookbook Label Urez Kulture unveils stunning accessories for new collection
Fashion's Finest Africa Awards 2018 The full list of nominees is revealed and here's how you can vote
Lagos Fashion Award 2016 Peep nominee list for 'Fashion slayer- The Elite Edition' tagged edition
ELOY Awards 2016 Tubo, Wanger Ayu, Fablane by Derin, more make nominee list for 8th edition

Fashion

How to master the Instagram algorithim with Sharon Ojong
Influencer Insider Sharon Ojong shows us how to master the Instagram algorithm
The happy couple from #omgwedding relax on a boat in Montenegro and the bride is wearing her stunning Andrea Iyamah wedding gown
Wedding Dress Goal This Andrea Iyamah Bridal gown is the stuff of dreams
A model wear the Maya dress from the CLAN Powerwoman series.
Nigerian Designers Power dressing according to CLAN
Rich Mnisi wins emerging designer of the year at the Fashion's Finest Awards 2018
Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 Check out the list of winners from the awards show