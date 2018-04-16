TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekri attire for BB Naija show

news

Ebuka struck gold last night as he hosted the BB Naija Double Wahala Sunday show. Ebuka, who is one of Nigeria's foremost style icons looked like as regal as a traditional ruler as he wore native Itsekiri attire designed by one of his favourite designers, Ugo Monye.

When you talk about celebrities whose fashion style is considered above and beyond , Ebuka's name must be mentioned. From his well-tailored suits to his elegant taste of traditional attire, he always looks handsome, stylish and camera-ready.

It didn't come as a surprise when he shut down the Internet with the now famous Agbada he wore to Banky W's wedding. Till date, that outfit is the talk of town.

The famous agbada was designed by Ugo Monye and Ugo made a return this week to design this unique traditional Itsekiri outfit.

Ugo Monye is described as:

a contemporary fashion company with over ten years of resourceful experience. Our talented team are known to constantly deliver best-in-class and high quality clothing and design.

Ugo and Ebuka have a great working relationship with the two creating fashion magic together .

It seems that Ebuka, as well as being a whole host of other tings, is a muse to many.