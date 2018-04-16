TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekri attire for BB Naija show

Ebuka gave the suits and agbadas a rest and tried this traditional Itsekiri outfit for Sunday Night's Double Wahala show and he wore it perfectly.
When you talk about celebrities whose fashion style is considered above and beyond, Ebuka's name must be mentioned. From his well-tailored suits to his elegant taste of traditional attire, he always looks handsome, stylish and camera-ready.
It didn't come as a surprise when he shut down the Internet with the now famous Agbada he wore to Banky W's wedding. Till date, that outfit is the talk of town.
The famous agbada was designed by Ugo Monye and Ugo made a return this week to design this unique traditional Itsekiri outfit.
Ugo Monye is described as:
a contemporary fashion company with over ten years of resourceful experience. Our talented team are known to constantly deliver best-in-class and high quality clothing and design.
Ugo and Ebuka have a great working relationship with the two creating fashion magic together.
It seems that Ebuka, as well as being a whole host of other tings, is a muse to many.