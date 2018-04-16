Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekri attire for BB Naija show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekri attire for BB Naija show

Ebuka gave the suits and agbadas a rest and tried this traditional Itsekiri outfit for Sunday Night's Double Wahala show and he wore it perfectly.

  • Published:
Ebuka hosting Sunday Night's BB Naija show in traditional Itsekiri attire by Ugo Monye play

Ebuka hosting Sunday Night's BB Naija show in traditional Itsekiri attire by Ugo Monye

(Instagram/ @ebuka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebuka struck gold last night as he hosted the BB Naija Double Wahala Sunday show. Ebuka, who is one of Nigeria's foremost style icons looked like as regal as a traditional ruler as he wore native Itsekiri attire designed by one of his favourite designers, Ugo Monye.

When you talk about celebrities whose fashion style is considered above and beyond, Ebuka's name must be mentioned. From his well-tailored suits to his elegant taste of traditional attire, he always looks handsome, stylish and camera-ready.

It didn't come as a surprise when he shut down the Internet with the now famous Agbada he wore to Banky W's wedding. Till date, that outfit is the talk of town.

The famous agbada was designed by Ugo Monye and Ugo made a return this week to design this unique traditional Itsekiri outfit.

Om' Itsekiri, mo kin aghan o!!! Outfit by @ugomonye.official #BBNaija

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka) on

Ugo Monye is described as:

a contemporary fashion company with over ten years of resourceful experience. Our talented team are known to constantly deliver best-in-class and high quality clothing and design.

Ugo and Ebuka have a great working relationship with the two creating fashion magic together.

It seems that Ebuka, as well as being a whole host of other tings, is a muse to many.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Jeffrey Campbell Shoe brand to collaborate on capsule collection with...bullet
2 Plus-Size 3 international models open up on the industry, diversity &...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s weddingbullet

Related Articles

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV presenter is red hot for BB Naija Eviction show
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu BB Naija presenter looks regal in another Ugo Monye creation
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV presenter gives us #suitgoals in a floral Mai Atafo creation
Pulse List 2017 6 fashionable moments on social media
Big Brother Naija Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks an unusual Mai Atafo outfit for the live show
Banky W, Adesua Etomi See the men rock agbada in style for #BAAD2017

Fashion

Rhoda Ebun shows us how to dress for the creative space
Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shows us how to dress for working in a creative field
Meet the South African duo who shut down Arise Fashion Week
Quiteria & George The South African duo that shook up Arise Fashion Week
Cardi B shuts down Coachella
Cardi B Hip Hop newcomer shuts down Coachella with Left Eye homage
Rihanna channels the swinging sixties in a white Chrome Hearts outfit
Rihanna Singer looks angelic at Coachella in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts