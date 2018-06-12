Pulse.ng logo
Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy

Every woman deserves to feel sexy and the latest collection by luxury lingerie brand Trouvai is designed with every woman in mind.

Luxury lingerie brand Trouvai is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy.

The brand has released a new collection tagged Intentional. It features everyday bras as well as playful two-pieces that are anything but boring.

According to the statement following the release:

For this collection, the brand’s Designer and Founder Abisola Latzel created pieces that show the unapologetic beauty and confidence of today’s’ modern woman who is not afraid to embrace and love her sensuality.

The pieces are designed to blur the lines between lingerie and fashion. Lingerie that can be worn behind closed doors, as well as a part of the everyday style. Thus taking you from one aspect of life to the next seamlessly.

The collection includes sheer mesh basque, bralette sets and pretty lace bodysuits that enhance your womanly curves and make you feel powerful and sexy.

Credit:
Brand: Trouvai Lingerie | @trouvailingeriewww.trouvailingerie.com
Photographer: @tope_horpload
Makeup: @sutchay
Hair: @ceezysstyling
Models: @ayoteerocks@juhmahi & @buttomos_vee

