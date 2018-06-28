Pulse.ng logo
Tokyo James' A/W collection is a feat of menswear design

Arguably one of the best Nigerian designers, Tokyo James returns with a collection where high fashion juxtaposes humble beginnings.

  • Published:
Menswear brand Tokyo James has released it’s Autumn Winter 2018 collection and it's a feat of menswear design.

The AW18 campaign is set in the suburbs of Capetown, South Africa, shot in front of a burger bar that has been in existence for over 40 years.

Creative Director, Tokyo James said, 'the diner serves as an integral part of the community which sets the backdrop for the brands SW3 collocation taken inspiration from the streets of Battersea & Kings Road' where he himself grew up in London.

The collection is full of simple silhouettes with a palette of pastels, black and bold colours.

Check out the full collection below!

Photographer: @molnaranika

