Tiwa Savage showed off a custom look from Gert-Johan Coertzee and she looks absolutely bomb.

The singer who showed off the look on her Instagram page to show off the unique black dress featuring long sleeves, a bold back embellished cutout detail and endless layers of tulle looking like a gothic princess.

She paired the showstopping look with a blunt blonde cut and a glowing makeup look totally going away from her sporty/casual style.

@gertjohancoetzee what can I say? You are simply amazing Thank you for always going the extra mile to make my dresses look breathtaking Love you boo A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Are you loving Tiwa Savage as a gothic princess?