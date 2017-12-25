Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Who Wore It Better :  Tiwa Savage at the Wizkid Concert vs Rihanna

Which pop diva rocked the tiered tulle dress trend best?

  • Published:
rihanna tiered blue dress play (Twitter)
Both Tiwa Savage and Rihanna are pop divas in their own right. Having both had hits worldwide and become style icons due to their ever-changing unique personal style, we have to ask who wore it better?

Rihanna

Rihanna's personal style is second to none. The 'Love on the Brain' singer is so fearless and bold when it comes to her looks and anything that would be unthinkable on anybody else, Rihanna manages to make it work. A few months ago, Rihanna posted a pictured on Instagram of herself chilling in a corridor wearing a voluminous tiered tulle dress by Molly Goddard with white trainers.

On anybody else, there would have been a public outcry but Riri pulled it off and a new trend was born. Though many have been reluctant to take Riri on in the style takes, our very own Tiwa Savage is giving her a run for her money.

rihanna blue net gown play (Harpers Bazaar)

 

Tiwa

Tiwa Savage made an appearance at Wizkid's sold-out concert last night at Eko Hotel and Suites. Whilst the talk of the night was Wizzy's reconciliation with Davido, we had our eyes firmly planted on his performance with Tiwa, that hug and definitely that dress.

Ds #wizkid & #tiwasavage hug ehnn dey lovely. @awesomeayo abeg I need hug olorun

A post shared by El_Hajji Kowope (@edulino_quandell) on

 

So we have to ask, who wore it better?

 

