Both Tiwa Savage and Rihanna are pop divas in their own right. Having both had hits worldwide and become style icons due to their ever-changing unique personal style, we have to ask who wore it better?

Rihanna

Rihanna's personal style is second to none. The 'Love on the Brain' singer is so fearless and bold when it comes to her looks and anything that would be unthinkable on anybody else, Rihanna manages to make it work. A few months ago, Rihanna posted a pictured on Instagram of herself chilling in a corridor wearing a voluminous tiered tulle dress by Molly Goddard with white trainers.

On anybody else, there would have been a public outcry but Riri pulled it off and a new trend was born. Though many have been reluctant to take Riri on in the style takes, our very own Tiwa Savage is giving her a run for her money.

Tiwa

Tiwa Savage made an appearance at Wizkid's sold-out concert last night at Eko Hotel and Suites. Whilst the talk of the night was Wizzy's reconciliation with Davido, we had our eyes firmly planted on his performance with Tiwa, that hug and definitely that dress.

So we have to ask, who wore it better?

