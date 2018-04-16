Tickets are now on sale for this unique wedding event

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is a unique event featuring some of the foremost formal and wedding designers in Lagos and it returns in May.

  • Published:
(Instagram/ @lagosbridalfw)
Tickets are now available for purchase to Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 – the ultimate destination for bridal fashion! This unique wedding event will take place in May and it's one you won't want to miss.

The online accreditation process for the coverage is also open to members of the press, bloggers and photographers.

LBFW is scheduled to hold from 4th – 6th May 2018 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. The atmosphere will be buzzing daily from 10 am till 10 pm with interactive displays from a selection of the best global wedding suppliers and bridal designers.

(Instagram/ @lagosbridalfw)

 

What to look forward to at #LagosBFW2018:

  • Designer installations by Andrea Iyamah, April by Kunbi and Mai Atafo
  • Runway shows featuring designers from Africa, UK and USA.
  • The Bridal Boutique featuring exhibitions pop up stores retailing bridal fashion items and private consultation rooms with your favourite local and international designers
  • Masterclass sessions with industry experts
  • One on one consultations with international bridal fashion designers.
(Instagram/ @lagosbridalfw)

Those interested in covering the LBFW events can register here

Tickets can also be purchased here.

Application closes Wednesday 25th April 2018

For more information, visit www.lagosbridalfw.com

