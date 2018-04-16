Tickets are now on sale for this unique wedding event

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is a unique event featuring some of the foremost formal and wedding designers in Lagos and it returns in May.
The online accreditation process for the coverage is also open to members of the press, bloggers and photographers.
LBFW is scheduled to hold from 4th – 6th May 2018 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. The atmosphere will be buzzing daily from 10 am till 10 pm with interactive displays from a selection of the best global wedding suppliers and bridal designers.
What to look forward to at #LagosBFW2018:
Those interested in covering the LBFW events can register here
Tickets can also be purchased here.
Application closes Wednesday 25th April 2018
For more information, visit www.lagosbridalfw.com