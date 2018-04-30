This week on Style 411, celebrity stylist talks androgynous style

news

The new episode of style 411 called Boy Meets Girl and celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun talks about androgynous style and how to artfully combine male and female elements for the perfect look.

There's no doubt that womenswear fashion gets a lot of inspiration from menswear fashion e.g pant suits, tuxedo dresses, brogues etc. Androgynous style has become somewhat of a fashion statement over the years and dressing in a way that strikes a balance is a great way to test your style boundaries.

The androgynous dress or style themselves to look like neither a typical boy nor a girl. In the past androgynous fashion has held a stigma, with its ties to the feminist and LGBTQ communities but in modern fashion, androgyny has become far more accessible.

In this video, Rhoda shows us 3 distinct ways to infuse a bit of masculine toughness and feminine softness to your overall look.

Check out 'Boy meets Girl' below!