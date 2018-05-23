Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

This is why we love Shirley B Eniang's laid-back look

One of the original influencers, Shirley B. Eniang has carved out a niche for herself and her cool, simple style.

Shirley B. Eniang is one of the first wave of Youtubers and fashion bloggers in the UK who made it big on the blogsphere. Over the years, Shirley has built up quite the following with her engaging content and simple style. Here's why we love Shirley's laid-back look.

In the world of fashion, where everyone is struggling to stand out, there's a lot to be said for those who stick to what they know best keep it simple and above all classy. Shirley is the epitome of all those things.

The British-Nigerian blogger has been on the scene for close to a decade becoming an authority on all things beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Splitting her time between Lagos and London, Eniang has amassed more than 700,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel thanks to her style tips and easy-to-follow make-up tutorials. Her website, Shirley's Wardrobe, is full of inspirational advice, life hacks, wellness tips and everything one needs to be a well- rounded, independent, style-conscious young lady.

From neutrals to chic co-ords with pops of colour here and there, Shirley's style is both affordable and accesisble.

Take a look at Shirley and see why she's one of the UK's top influencers!

ALSO READ: These are the muslimah fashion bloggers you need to know about

Kimono Vibes..

A post shared by Shirley B. Eniang (@shirleybeniang) on

Peacock.. New Post on www.shirleyswardrobe.com

A post shared by Shirley B. Eniang (@shirleybeniang) on

A post shared by Shirley B. Eniang (@shirleybeniang) on

Off to somewhere warm and sunny for inspiration! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Shirley B. Eniang (@shirleybeniang) on

 

