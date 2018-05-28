news

Andrea Iyamah has fast become on of the most sought-after designers in Nigeria . She has managed to corner the ready-to-wear and swimwear market and she is now taking on probably the most lucrative of them all, bridal wear. Tade and Michael got married in Montenegro over the weekend and this Andrea Iyamah Bridal gown is the stuff of dreams.

The dream wedding, which was held in the idyllic Montenegro looked like a fairytale. Family and friends including Ebonylife CEO Mo Abudu flew in to celebrate the couple.

Tade chose an elegant Andrea Iyamah dress and the designer, Dumebi Iyamah, was on her bridal train showing just how close the two are.

Having designed for Ebuka's wife Cynthia, Stephanie Coker and Adesua Etomi to name but a few, Andrea Iyamah bridal specialises in show-stopping one-of-a-kind dresses which are instantly recognisable. Her dresses are overtly feminine whilst remaining elegant and timeless.

From whimsical chiffon ball gowns to draped, sultry one shoulder Grecian goddess-esque dress, Andrea Iyamah bridal is unique to every bride.

Tade went with a corset style wedding dress which was a welcome departure from the usual ball gown style. The embroidered corset style top fit the bride like a glove and gave way to a gorgeous skirt with a dramatic train.

The back view was just as impressive as the front as the bride walked down the aisle during the waterside ceremony.

We cannot get enough of this gorgeous gown and we love seeing Nigerian designers represent us with such special, creative and show-stopping designs.