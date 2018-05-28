Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

This Andrea Iyamah Bridal gown is the stuff of dreams

Wedding Dress Goal This Andrea Iyamah Bridal gown is the stuff of dreams

On her destination wedding in Montenegro, Tade looked absolutely breathtaking in this one-of-a-kind Andrea Iyamah wedding dress.

  • Published:
The happy couple from #omgwedding relax on a boat in Montenegro and the bride is wearing her stunning Andrea Iyamah wedding gown play

The happy couple from #omgwedding relax on a boat in Montenegro and the bride is wearing her stunning Andrea Iyamah wedding gown.

(Instagram/ @misudoh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andrea Iyamah has fast become on of the most sought-after designers in Nigeria. She has managed to corner the ready-to-wear and swimwear market and she is now taking on probably the most lucrative of them all, bridal wear. Tade and Michael got married in Montenegro over the weekend and this Andrea Iyamah Bridal gown is the stuff of dreams.

The dream wedding, which was held in the idyllic Montenegro looked like a fairytale. Family and friends including Ebonylife CEO Mo Abudu flew in to celebrate the couple.

Tade chose an elegant Andrea Iyamah dress and the designer, Dumebi Iyamah, was on her bridal train showing just how close the two are.

This bride looked stunning in an Andrea Iyamah creation play

This bride looked stunning in an Andrea Iyamah creation.

(@muapaloma)

Having designed for Ebuka's wife Cynthia, Stephanie Coker and Adesua Etomi to name but a few, Andrea Iyamah bridal specialises in show-stopping one-of-a-kind dresses which are instantly recognisable. Her dresses are overtly feminine whilst remaining elegant and timeless.

 

From whimsical chiffon ball gowns to draped, sultry one shoulder Grecian goddess-esque dress, Andrea Iyamah bridal is unique to every bride.

Tade went with a corset style wedding dress which was a welcome departure from the usual ball gown style. The embroidered corset style top fit the bride like a glove and gave way to a gorgeous skirt with a dramatic train.

The back view was just as impressive as the front as the bride walked down the aisle during the waterside ceremony.

The back of Tade's stunning Andrea Iyamah dress play

The back of Tade's stunning Andrea Iyamah dress

(Instagram/ @impeccableworldevent)

Tade and Michael celebrate their love play

Tade and Michael celebrate their love

(Instagram/ @dumsy_)

We cannot get enough of this gorgeous gown and we love seeing Nigerian designers represent us with such special, creative and show-stopping designs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Wizkid Star boy releases merch in Londonbullet
2 Cee-C The BB Naija star tells us how getting richer has transformed...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Singer heats up London in wearing LAPP the brandbullet

Related Articles

Designer Spotlight Andrea Iyamah goes from strength to strength
Stephanie Coker, Busayo Makinwa How Style Temple, Andrea Iyamah, April By Kunbi threw it down for the brides!
Andrea Iyamah Nigerian label has given us the perfect swim line for Summer 2018
Lookbook Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017
Osas Ighodaro See actor's Andrea Iyamah, DNA by Iconic Invanity looks at EMLN 2017
Style Temple Womenswear brand works with Tokyo James for Resort 2018 film
Andrea Iyamah Fall in love with this designer's SS18 collection
Pulse List 10 gorgeous ankara swimsuits
Idia Aisien TV Presenter looks sensational in swimwear on Accelerate TV's 'The Cover'

Fashion

Sal Gbajabiamila shows off her eclectic style in this orange tulle dress and killer Balenciaga heels
Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style
A model wear the Maya dress from the CLAN Powerwoman series.
Nigerian Designers Power dressing according to CLAN
Rich Mnisi wins emerging designer of the year at the Fashion's Finest Awards 2018
Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 Check out the list of winners from the awards show
Wizkid in his Palm Angels tracksuit
Wizkid Starboy makes history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuit