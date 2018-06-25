Pulse.ng logo
These Style Temple dresses are today's "slayspiration"

When the designer is also the muse, it's not hard to produce envy-worthy outfits.

  • Published:
Three stunning women in Style Temple play

(Instagram/chiomagoodhair)
Over the weekend, three women caught our attention with the stunning dresses they wore to an event. Here's why these Style Temple dresses are today's slayspiration.

Creative director of Style Temple, OG Okonkwo was spotted looking gorgeous at the brand's pop-up sale at Brass and Copper. By her side were two other beautiful and powerful ladies, Zina Anumudu and Chioma Ikokwu. All were sporting stunning outfits designed by the creative director herself.

Dynamic Trio @ozinna @og_styletemple in @styletemple At @brassandcopperofficial

A post shared by Chioma Goodhair (@chiomagoodhair) on

 

OG stepped out in a nude mini gown, having a longer outer skirt which seemed to trail all the way to her ankles. She secured the dress at the waist with the trendy Off-White belt.

Style Consultant, Zina, was in a burnt orange draped dress from Style Temple's Autumn Winter 18 collection which made its debut on the Arise Fashion Week runway. She wore her hair into a high ponytail while going bold with a smokey eye and nude lips. She also complemented the look with a pair of bright yellow court heels which highlighted the yellow straps of the dress.

Zina Anumudu looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress play

(Instagram/ozinna)

Read More: See the must-see outfits from the Moet and Chandon Grand Day Party.

In May, the designer wore the same burnt orange dress to a brunch with her friends, also picking bright yellow sandals to go with it. That didn't stop Zina from also looking good in the dress.

OG Okonkwo looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress play

(Instagram/Og_Styletemple)

 

However, Lawyer and Entrepreneur, Chioma, went for a more breezy and softer look with a light blue dress with a tiny sleeve on one hand and a full victorian sleeve on the other.

Chioma Ikokwu looks gorgeous in Style Temple dress play

(Instagram/chiomagoodhair)

 

These looks can go for either wedding guest look or fashionable church goer. We love a good slay inspiration!

