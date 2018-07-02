These MujiLagos Ivy waist-bags are the ultimate fashion girl accessory

news

We are suckers for a good accessory and we think we have found the one of the season. Leather atelier Muji Lagos has done it again, this time, their Ivy waist-bags are the ultimate fashion girl accessory.

Muji is a great leather brand that is handmade in Nigeria and shows off the fantastic work of the artisans we have right here in the country.

The stylish bags which come in a range of sizes and colours are the perfect finish to a great outfit and can be used as casual day wear or for a more snazzy evening look.

Muji have stepped outside the box by creating a fashionable alternative to the retro bumbag. Their colourful leather waist bags are a great way of going hands-free whilst killing it in the style stakes.

These bags would go perfectly with a plain coloured dress and a pair of sneakers or heels depending on the occassion.

Mujilagos is a leather brand On their website, their story reads:

MUJI founder Kate Tawo graduated with a Criminology degree from the university of Kent and runs a luxury consignment store till date. A year after moving back to Nigeria, she visited one of the major craft markets in Lagos. The skills of the craftsmen as well as the personal dedication they showed to the craft inspired her to combine this with the experience in luxury fashion to start a handbag brand with a strong 'Handmade In Nigeria' ethos. MUJI is a leather goods brand that epitomises precision, craftsmanship and style.

For Kate, creating leather goods is an intimate process, each MUJI bag is Made by hand and bears the finger prints of the person who fashioned it in our studio in Lagos.

A strong emphasis is placed on authenticity, ethical values and craftsmanship during production ; while having a strong sense of identity and quality. We strongly believe one should never have to sacrifice durability for beauty, Kate is connected to every stage of the design and production process to oversee and ensure that the MUJI philosophy is built into every piece we make.