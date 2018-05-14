The og avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

That original squad - Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans - recently assembled to get matching tattoos, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At this point, Marvel's Cinematic Universe has expanded to fit roughly 10,000 characters in time for Infinity War, so it's easy to forget this all basically started with an OG crew of six Avengers in 2012. 

Well, mostly; Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a. The Hulk, opted not to participate in the shenanigans, which if you've seen Infinity War, is oddly appropriate.

"Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! It’s revealed by the man himself!" Joshua Lord, of New York's East Side Ink, wrote on Instagram. "Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever."

 

According to Downey Jr., the tattoo - a stylized version of the classic Avengers "A" - was the Black Widow actress' idea. She and Evans got the ink in New York, and then Lord flew out to L.A. to finish out the quintet and receive a pretty janky version himself from the actors as a stand-in for Ruffalo.

"Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a totalmassacre," Downey Jr. told EW. "Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

The Iron Man star documented the night of L.A. ink-swapping on his Instagram, ending with a shout-out to Chris Evans, left behind on the East Coast.

"I think we got all the Chris we need," says Hemsworth, because the battle of Hollywood's Chrises is long and unending.

 

Whether you're a couple of movie stars commemorating your multi-billion dollar franchise (or a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio) or just a regular dude, make sure to read up on the possible health risks before committing for life. And then spend several moments looking at Ben Affleck's tattoo, because not all the risks are health-related.

