Eku and Kessiana Edewor managed to steal the shine from Naomi Campbell herself with the ultimate twinning moment at Naomi's book launch at ALARA . The ladies turned up in matching Meena and looked sensational. This, and many more reasons are why these two are arguably the most stylish pair of twins in Lagos.

Known in Lagos' social circles, Eku and Kessiana are a staple on the fashion scene . The twins, who alway show up and show out to events are not afraid to take risks when it comes to their style and always manage to stand out from the crowd.

Eku, who welcomed a baby girl last year with her longtime beau Chin Odogwu, has wasted no time getting back to her model- like figure and debuted her post-pregnancy glow in a legendary Genevieve cover .

In an interview with Accelerate TV's magazine, Eku described her style:

I would say that my style is like eclectic elegance or like an exciting classic. It is sort of like a contradiction because I like out-of-the-box pieces but I don’t like to be too trendy, I still like to look classic and I like to look quite clean in some ways. Even if the top might have a lot of drama, I like to anchor the look always so that it looks wearable. My look isn’t like a Rihanna kind of outfit because I don’t commit all the way like she does most times. I think I have sometimes but it is not a consistent look. My day to day is crazy cool, I guess.

These twins are the talk of the fashion town. There's not an event worth having that they are not invited to and you can guarantee that this duo will come dressed to impress.

If you were in any doubt of their style credentials, Vogue magazine featured Eku as one of Nollywood's most daring style stars .

Who can ask for better than that?!