Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The full list of nominees is revealed

Fashion's Finest Africa Awards 2018 The full list of nominees is revealed and here's how you can vote

As the exciting event draws nearer, now is the time to vote and honour those who have truly made an impact on Africa's fashion industry

  • Published:
Fashion's Finest Africa nominess list revealed play

Fashion's Finest Africa nominess list revealed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show draws near the excitement is in the air as the organisers of the fashion weekend extravaganza make final touches to ensure that the event is one to remember. The full list of nominees has now been revealed and here's how you can vote.

The Epic Show is a three-day event running from Friday 25 May to Sunday 27 May 2018, at The Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Asides the runway show, exhibitions and conference; the Fashions Finest Africa team would be hosting the first and most prestigious all fashion awards in Nigeria. The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

From time immemorial a lot of people have changed the African fashion industry in many ways and the impact they make or have made have not been well recognised or appreciated. At Fashions Finest Africa we want this to change and this is why we have decided to debut the Fashions Finest Africa Awards.

There are 22 categories and 6 of the categories are open for people to cast their votes for who they think best fits while the remaining 16 categories would be properly vetted by our carefully selected judges whom have been selected based on their exploits in their chosen fields and they would choose the final winners.

The fashion extravaganza will kick off on Friday Morning with a Fashion conference where those who matter in the fashion industry and government will take on panel sessions, then later in the evening the prestigious Fashions Finest Awards will take place. We will also play hosts to Exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop till you drop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa.

How to Vote

Log on to www.fashionsfinestafrica.com/voting for who you think best fits.

VOTING CATEGORIES

Male Model of the year

  1. Victor Ndigwe - Beth Model Management Africa
  2. Sacha M'Baye - Select Models
  3. Adonis Bosso - DNA Models
  4. David Agbodji - DNA Models
  5. Toyin Oyeneye - Ice Model Management
  6. Seun Logan
  7. Davidson Obennego - Beth Model Management Africa
  8. Tosan Dudun - Mahogany Model Management

Female model of the year

  1. Halima Aden
  2. Khoudia Diop - The Coloured Girl
  3. Myever Akinleye - Few Model
  4. Mayowa Nicholas - Beth Model Management Africa
  5. Uju Marshal
  6. Ayomide Ayodele - Mahogany Model Management
  7. Chika Emmanuella -

Fashion Retail store of the year

  1. Temple Muse
  2. Grey Velvet
  3. Zazaii
  4. Nelly Wandji
  5. Samuel Mensah
  6. Payporte

 

Fashion Icon of the year

  1. Iman
  2. Angélique Kidjo
  3. Ohimai Atafo
  4. Deola Sagoe
  5. Kathy Anthony
  6. Somkele Iyamah

Fashion Blogger of the year

  1. Akosua Vee
  2. Nanci Mwai
  3. Kefilwe Mabote – KefiBoo
  4. Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu - Style by Trey
  5. Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo – Rhonkefella
  6. Denola Adepetun - Denola Grey
  7. Temi Otedola – jtofashion
  8. Akin Faminu - The Fashion Epidemic
  9. Sharon Ojong

Fashion Influencer of the year

  1. AKin Faminu - The Fashion Epidemic
  2. Abisola Kola-Daisi – AKDLifestyle
  3. Aderonke Enobasi – Rhonkefella
  4. Toke Makinwa
  5. Thithi Nteta
  6. Ini Dima-Okojie
  7. Franklin Saiyalel - Kenyan Stylista
  8. Afua Rida
  9. Fisayo Longe – Mirror Me

CATEGORIES THAT WOULD BE JUDGED BY FFA AWARDS PANEL

Designer of the year

  1. Ohimai Atafo - Mai Atafo
  2. Lisa Folawiyo - Lisa Folawiyo
  3. Andrea Iyamah - Andrea Iyamah
  4. Taibo Bacar(Mozambique) - Taibo Bacar
  5. David Tlale (South Africa) - David Tlale
  6. Duro Olowu - Duro Olowu
  7. Amaka Osakwe - Maki Oh

 

 

Emerging Designer of the Year

  1. Wisdom Franklin - Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
  2. Tokyo James - Tokyo James
  3. Derin Fabikun - Fablane by Derin
  4. Rich Mnisi (South Africa) - Rich Mnisi
  5. Recho Omondi (Kenya) – OMONDI

 

Menswear Designer of the Year

  1. Ohimai Atafo - Mai Atafo
  2. Clement Mudiaga Enajemo - Mudi Africa
  3. Kola Kuddus - Kola Kuddus Couture
  4. Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) - Maxhosa by Laduma
  5. Rich Mnisi (South Africa) - Rich Mnisi
  6. Adebayo Oke-Lawal - Orange Culture

Women’s Wear Designer of the Year

  1. Toju Foyeh - Toju Foyeh
  2. Matopeda – Topefnr
  3. Tubo – Tubo
  4. Derin Fabikun - Fablane by Derin
  5. Korto Momolu (Liberian) - Korto Momolu
  6. Kofo Ansah (Ghana) - Kofo Ansah

Young Designer of the Year

  1. Sandrah Tubobereni – Tubo
  2. Adebayo Oke-Lawal - Orange Culture
  3. Solome Katongole (Uganda) - Solome Katongole Cultural Couture
  4. Emmanuel Okoro - Emmy Kasbit
  5. Seun Morafa – MORAFA
  6. Tokyo James - Tokyo James

Makeup Artist of the Year

  1. Banke Meshida Lawal - BM pro
  2. Jide of St.Ola - Jide of St.Ola
  3. Joyce Jacobs Beauty (South Africa) - Joyce Jacobs Beauty
  4. Shomyalag – Elaine Shobanjo
  5. Maryjane Onouha – Zaron

Stylist of the Year

  1. Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe - The Style infidel Studio
  2. Empress Jamila (Ghana) - Style by Trey
  3. Akosua Vee (Ghana) - Akosua Vee
  4. Moashy Styling - Moashy Styling
  5. Jeremiah Ogbodo - Swanky Jerry
  6. Harvella Styles - Harvella Styles
  7. Rhoda Ebun - Rhoda Ebun

Fashion Show of the Year

  1. Glitz Africa Fashion Week (Ghana)
  2. Mercedes - Benz Fashion week (South Africa)
  3. Swahili Fashion Show (Kenya)
  4. Lagos Fashion and Design Week
  5. GTBank Fashion Weekend

 

Outstanding Contribution to Nigerian Fashion Award

  1. Deola Sagoe
  2. Agbani Darego
  3. Omoyemi Akerele
  4. Zizi Cardow
  5. Chimamanda Adichie

Accessories Designer of the Year

  1. Katherine - Mary Pichulik(South Africa) – Pichulik
  2. Laura Nyahuye (Zimbabwe) – AdornU
  3. Ashley Heather (South Africa) - Ashley Heather Jewellery
  4. Lisa Folawiyo - Lisa Folawiyo
  5. Morin Obaweya – Morin O
  6. Urez Kulture - Urez kulture

Creative of the Year

  1. Obinna Omeruo - Obe Spoke
  2. Akhigbe Okhai – Leankid Illustrations
  3. Kobby Adu (Ghana) - Kobby Adu
  4. Pola Maneli (South Africa) - Pola Maneli
  5. Papa Oppong (Ghana) - Papa Oppong

 

Shoe Designer of the Year

  1. Temilade Osinfade – T.T Dalk
  2. Mikhayel "Mikjagga" Tesfaye (Ethiopia) - Mikhayel "Mikjagga" Tesfaye
  3. Nuba Elamin, Lynn & Tetsi Bugaari (Kenya and Uganda) - Bugisi – Ruxx
  4. Adebola martins - Marco Martinez
  5. Keeks – Jide Ipaye

 

Bag Designer of the Year

  1. Femi Oyelabi – FemiHandBags
  2. Zainab Ashadu – Zashadu
  3. O'Eclat - O'Eclat Designs
  4. Akaoua Afriye Kumi (Ghana) – AAKS
  5. Morin Obaweya- Morin.O
  6. Adele Dejak (Kenya) - Adele Dejak

Fashion Photographer of the Year

  1. Emmanuel Oyeleke - EOP Studios
  2. Kelechi Amadi Obi - Kelechi Amadi Obi
  3. Lyra Aoko (Kenya) - Lyra Aoko
  4. Simon Denier (South Africa) – SDR Photo
  5. Kola Oshalusi – Insigna Media
  6. Reze Bonna ( South Africa) - Reze Bonna

Fashion Magazine of the Year

  1. MADE
  2. Glam Africa
  3. Fashion Ghana Magazine
  4. Schick Magazine
  5. Bella Naija Style
  6. Escape Magazine

Indigenous Fabric Maker of the Year

  1. Adesona Oluwayemisi - Ykaris Fashion
  2. Kabby Adisa - Kabby Adisa Alasooke
  3. House of Asooke
  4. Deroyal Fabrics
  5. Adire lounge
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Jeffrey Campbell Shoe brand to collaborate on capsule collection with...bullet
2 Plus-Size 3 international models open up on the industry, diversity &...bullet
3 Rihanna Pop star goes incognito at Coachella in AW18 Guccibullet

Related Articles

Fashion's Finest Africa Introducing the most prestigious fashion awards show in Africa
Fashion Show Presenting 'Fashion's Finest Africa Epic Show' 2018
Elvira Jude Womenswear brand does pastel perfection for Resort 17 Collection
Fashions Finest Africa Sally Bawa highlights soft, sensual notes at the debut edition
Fashions Finest Africa SGTC Clothing made a chic print show at the debut edition
Fashions Finest Africa FFA launches to promote emerging creatives across the continent

Fashion

Marble Edge designs presents at the AFWN x Daviva event
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Event kicks off with a DaViva Urban Catwalk Show
D'Luxe's elegant and feminine Spring/Summer 18 collection
Lookbook D'Luxe's elegant and feminine collection is everything you didn't know you needed
Imaan Hammam for Vogue Turkey
Imaan Hammam Model featured in Vogue Turkey wearing African designers
Ugo Mozie for Forbes magazine
Ugo Mozie Celebrity stylist puts Nigeria on the map with Forbes magazine