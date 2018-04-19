The full list of nominees is revealed

news

As the Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show draws near the excitement is in the air as the organisers of the fashion weekend extravaganza make final touches to ensure that the event is one to remember. The full list of nominees has now been revealed and here's how you can vote.

The Epic Show is a three-day event running from Friday 25 May to Sunday 27 May 2018, at The Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Asides the runway show, exhibitions and conference; the Fashions Finest Africa team would be hosting the first and most prestigious all fashion awards in Nigeria . The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

From time immemorial a lot of people have changed the African fashion industry in many ways and the impact they make or have made have not been well recognised or appreciated. At Fashions Finest Africa we want this to change and this is why we have decided to debut the Fashions Finest Africa Awards .

There are 22 categories and 6 of the categories are open for people to cast their votes for who they think best fits while the remaining 16 categories would be properly vetted by our carefully selected judges whom have been selected based on their exploits in their chosen fields and they would choose the final winners.

The fashion extravaganza will kick off on Friday Morning with a Fashion conference where those who matter in the fashion industry and government will take on panel sessions, then later in the evening the prestigious Fashions Finest Awards will take place. We will also play hosts to Exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop till you drop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa.

How to Vote

Log on to www.fashionsfinestafrica.com/voting for who you think best fits.

VOTING CATEGORIES

Male Model of the year

Victor Ndigwe - Beth Model Management Africa Sacha M'Baye - Select Models Adonis Bosso - DNA Models David Agbodji - DNA Models Toyin Oyeneye - Ice Model Management Seun Logan Davidson Obennego - Beth Model Management Africa Tosan Dudun - Mahogany Model Management

Female model of the year

Halima Aden Khoudia Diop - The Coloured Girl Myever Akinleye - Few Model Mayowa Nicholas - Beth Model Management Africa Uju Marshal Ayomide Ayodele - Mahogany Model Management Chika Emmanuella -

Fashion Retail store of the year

Temple Muse Grey Velvet Zazaii Nelly Wandji Samuel Mensah Payporte

Fashion Icon of the year

Iman Angélique Kidjo Ohimai Atafo Deola Sagoe Kathy Anthony Somkele Iyamah

Fashion Blogger of the year

Akosua Vee Nanci Mwai Kefilwe Mabote – KefiBoo Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu - Style by Trey Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo – Rhonkefella Denola Adepetun - Denola Grey Temi Otedola – jtofashion Akin Faminu - The Fashion Epidemic Sharon Ojong

Fashion Influencer of the year

AKin Faminu - The Fashion Epidemic Abisola Kola-Daisi – AKDLifestyle Aderonke Enobasi – Rhonkefella Toke Makinwa Thithi Nteta Ini Dima-Okojie Franklin Saiyalel - Kenyan Stylista Afua Rida Fisayo Longe – Mirror Me

CATEGORIES THAT WOULD BE JUDGED BY FFA AWARDS PANEL

Designer of the year

Ohimai Atafo - Mai Atafo Lisa Folawiyo - Lisa Folawiyo Andrea Iyamah - Andrea Iyamah Taibo Bacar(Mozambique) - Taibo Bacar David Tlale (South Africa) - David Tlale Duro Olowu - Duro Olowu Amaka Osakwe - Maki Oh

Emerging Designer of the Year

Wisdom Franklin - Weiz Dhurm Franklyn Tokyo James - Tokyo James Derin Fabikun - Fablane by Derin Rich Mnisi (South Africa) - Rich Mnisi Recho Omondi (Kenya) – OMONDI

Menswear Designer of the Year

Ohimai Atafo - Mai Atafo Clement Mudiaga Enajemo - Mudi Africa Kola Kuddus - Kola Kuddus Couture Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) - Maxhosa by Laduma Rich Mnisi (South Africa) - Rich Mnisi Adebayo Oke-Lawal - Orange Culture

Women’s Wear Designer of the Year

Toju Foyeh - Toju Foyeh Matopeda – Topefnr Tubo – Tubo Derin Fabikun - Fablane by Derin Korto Momolu (Liberian) - Korto Momolu Kofo Ansah (Ghana) - Kofo Ansah

Young Designer of the Year

Sandrah Tubobereni – Tubo Adebayo Oke-Lawal - Orange Culture Solome Katongole (Uganda) - Solome Katongole Cultural Couture Emmanuel Okoro - Emmy Kasbit Seun Morafa – MORAFA Tokyo James - Tokyo James

Makeup Artist of the Year

Banke Meshida Lawal - BM pro Jide of St.Ola - Jide of St.Ola Joyce Jacobs Beauty (South Africa) - Joyce Jacobs Beauty Shomyalag – Elaine Shobanjo Maryjane Onouha – Zaron

Stylist of the Year

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe - The Style infidel Studio Empress Jamila (Ghana) - Style by Trey Akosua Vee (Ghana) - Akosua Vee Moashy Styling - Moashy Styling Jeremiah Ogbodo - Swanky Jerry Harvella Styles - Harvella Styles Rhoda Ebun - Rhoda Ebun

Fashion Show of the Year

Glitz Africa Fashion Week (Ghana) Mercedes - Benz Fashion week (South Africa) Swahili Fashion Show (Kenya) Lagos Fashion and Design Week GTBank Fashion Weekend

Outstanding Contribution to Nigerian Fashion Award

Deola Sagoe Agbani Darego Omoyemi Akerele Zizi Cardow Chimamanda Adichie

Accessories Designer of the Year

Katherine - Mary Pichulik(South Africa) – Pichulik Laura Nyahuye (Zimbabwe) – AdornU Ashley Heather (South Africa) - Ashley Heather Jewellery Lisa Folawiyo - Lisa Folawiyo Morin Obaweya – Morin O Urez Kulture - Urez kulture

Creative of the Year

Obinna Omeruo - Obe Spoke Akhigbe Okhai – Leankid Illustrations Kobby Adu (Ghana) - Kobby Adu Pola Maneli (South Africa) - Pola Maneli Papa Oppong (Ghana) - Papa Oppong

Shoe Designer of the Year

Temilade Osinfade – T.T Dalk Mikhayel "Mikjagga" Tesfaye (Ethiopia) - Mikhayel "Mikjagga" Tesfaye Nuba Elamin, Lynn & Tetsi Bugaari (Kenya and Uganda) - Bugisi – Ruxx Adebola martins - Marco Martinez Keeks – Jide Ipaye

Bag Designer of the Year

Femi Oyelabi – FemiHandBags Zainab Ashadu – Zashadu O'Eclat - O'Eclat Designs Akaoua Afriye Kumi (Ghana) – AAKS Morin Obaweya- Morin.O Adele Dejak (Kenya) - Adele Dejak

Fashion Photographer of the Year

Emmanuel Oyeleke - EOP Studios Kelechi Amadi Obi - Kelechi Amadi Obi Lyra Aoko (Kenya) - Lyra Aoko Simon Denier (South Africa) – SDR Photo Kola Oshalusi – Insigna Media Reze Bonna ( South Africa) - Reze Bonna

Fashion Magazine of the Year

MADE Glam Africa Fashion Ghana Magazine Schick Magazine Bella Naija Style Escape Magazine

Indigenous Fabric Maker of the Year