The fashionable 3-year-old everyone is talking about

Children are a blessing, and these pictures of the 3-year-old fashionista are here to bless your feed.

(Instagram/p.ellaz)
Today in Kids Fashion, meet the fashionable 3-year-old everyone is talking about.

There is a whole niche of children on Instagram with a high sense of style at such a young age. Most of these accounts are managed by the kids' moms, who also double as the kids' stylists.

(Instagram/p.ellaz)

 

3-year-old Godsuella Dike is of Nigerian and Ugandan descent and has a joint account with her sister, Emmanuella, with a follower base of over 66000. Their feed consists mostly of pictures of Godsuella's fashion outfits as she poses with exotic toy cars and other accesories.

(Instagram/p.ellaz)

Their follower base is made up of mostly moms who are looking for inspiration for their own kids.

The p.ellaz account has enough outreach and influence to be officially labelled as Influencers, as many of their followers have become very invested and interested in the lives of the children. Their mother manages their account and coordinates their outfit.

(Instagram/p.ellaz)

 

Look how cute they are.

Godzuella... #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Dike P.Ellaz (@p.ellaz) on

Godzuella...... #emo#8J+WpA==###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Dike P.Ellaz (@p.ellaz) on

June babies popping @kourtney__koukou

A post shared by Dike P.Ellaz (@p.ellaz) on

A lovely weekend family

A post shared by Dike P.Ellaz (@p.ellaz) on

Meeting three years like #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Dike P.Ellaz (@p.ellaz) on

 

