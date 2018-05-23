news

The Fashions Finest Africa team isn’t relenting at ensuring that Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show 2018 brings nothing but the very best to the African fashion industry. In line with the runway show, exhibitions and prestigious awards, there would also be a conference where those that matter in the African Fashion Industry would be present. The countdown begins to the exciting show.

The conference is set to hold on Friday, May 25, 2017 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9am to 3pm.

It will host fashion designers, fashion entrepreneurs, international and Nigerian Industry experts (public and private sector), experienced professionals academicians, analysts, development finance institutions, and textile industry groups, among others

Nigeria’s population is expected to be the 3rd largest globally by 2050, the necessity of ensuring attention in terms of policy formulation and implementation, appropriate investment, skill acquisition/ training is paid to the fashion, garment and textile industry “NOW” cannot be over-emphasized.

The Epic Show

The Epic Show will kick off on Friday Morning, with a Fashion conference were experts in the fashion industry will take on panel sessions. The conference themed Increasing Nigeria’s participation in the Global Garment Production industry has Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Abubakar, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment as the Guest of Honour while Mallam Ismaila Zakari(ICAN President) would be speaking at the conference.

The prestigious Fashions Finest Africa Awards will take place later in the day to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

All through the three days, Exhibitors and vendors will be given the opportunity to showcase their products to fashion lovers.

The Epic show will continue on Sunday and Monday with a Fashion show featuring Student designers, new and emerging designers as well as established designers in and out of Africa.

After the Fashion show on Monday evening, the Epic Show will be closed and there will be an after-party with DJ Crowd Kontroller on the wheels of steel.