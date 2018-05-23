Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The countdown begins to the exciting show

Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 The countdown begins to the exciting show

As Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 nears, we countdown to one of the most exciting shows in the African fashion industry.

  • Published:
Fashion's Finest Africa, the countdown begins play

Fashion's Finest Africa, the countdown begins

(Fashion's Finest Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Fashions Finest Africa team isn’t relenting at ensuring that Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show 2018 brings nothing but the very best to the African fashion industry. In line with the runway show, exhibitions and prestigious awards, there would also be a conference where those that matter in the African Fashion Industry would be present. The countdown begins to the exciting show.

The conference is set to hold on Friday, May 25, 2017 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9am to 3pm.

@Regrann from @morafa_official - Thank you! @fashionsfinestafrica

A post shared by Fashions Finest Africa (@fashionsfinestafrica) on

 

It will host fashion designers, fashion entrepreneurs, international and Nigerian Industry experts (public and private sector), experienced professionals academicians, analysts, development finance institutions, and textile industry groups, among others

Nigeria’s population is expected to be the 3rd largest globally by 2050, the necessity of ensuring attention in terms of policy formulation and implementation, appropriate investment, skill acquisition/ training is paid to the fashion, garment and textile industry “NOW” cannot be over-emphasized.

The Epic Show

The Epic Show will kick off on Friday Morning, with a Fashion conference were experts in the fashion industry will take on panel sessions. The conference themed Increasing Nigeria’s participation in the Global Garment Production industry has Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Abubakar, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment as the Guest of Honour while Mallam Ismaila Zakari(ICAN President) would be speaking at the conference.

The prestigious Fashions Finest Africa Awards will take place later in the day to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

All through the three days, Exhibitors and vendors will be given the opportunity to showcase their products to fashion lovers.

The Epic show will continue on Sunday and Monday with a Fashion show featuring Student designers, new and emerging designers as well as established designers in and out of Africa.

After the Fashion show on Monday evening, the Epic Show will be closed and there will be an after-party with DJ Crowd Kontroller on the wheels of steel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekendbullet
2 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
3 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet

Related Articles

Fashion's Finest Africa Jennifer Sutton announced as headline speaker at FFA 2018 conference
Fashion's Finest Africa Introducing the most prestigious fashion awards show in Africa
Fashions Finest Africa FFA launches to promote emerging creatives across the continent
Fashion Show Presenting 'Fashion's Finest Africa Epic Show' 2018
Fashion's Finest Africa Nivea announced as title sponsor of highly-anticipated event

Fashion

Rihanna steps out in London in a stylish classic ensemble
Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
Meghan's transformation from Hollwyood actress to Duchess is complete
Meghan Markle Her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete
TM Tote by Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line
Shirley B Eniang's cool, simple style
Style Profile This is why we love Shirley B. Eniang's laid-back look