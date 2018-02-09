news

Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian channelled her inner nineties supermodel on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Taiwan.

Three weeks after the birth of her third child , Chicago West, via surrogate , Kim Kardashian oozed glamour on the cover of Vogue Taiwan.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur channelled the nineties in a faux fur coat with her blonde waves cascading loosely for the cover of the high fashion magazine.

Kim rocked voluminous hair with glossy nude lips and a subtle yet sexy smokey eye. For the cover, the mother of three rocked diamond and gold jewelry, including a statement ring and earrings.