The beauty mogul channels the nineties in new Vogue Taiwan cover story

Kim Kardashian The beauty mogul channels the nineties in new Vogue Taiwan cover story

Kim Kardashian channels nineties model chic in a Vogue Taiwan shoot featuring her line KKW beauty

  • Published:
Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian channelled her inner nineties supermodel on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Taiwan.

Three weeks after the birth of her third child, Chicago West, via surrogate, Kim Kardashian oozed glamour on the cover of Vogue Taiwan.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur channelled the nineties in a faux fur coat with her blonde waves cascading loosely for the cover of the high fashion magazine.

Kim rocked voluminous hair with glossy nude lips and a subtle yet sexy smokey eye. For the cover, the mother of three rocked diamond and gold jewelry, including a statement ring and earrings.

Kim has been on a roll lately with a new photo shoot almost every week. Kim is revelling in her new found confidence after spending hours toiling in the gym to get her body back to it's pre-baby glory. Looking better than she has in years, Kim is making sure she we see the results of her hard work.
 

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

