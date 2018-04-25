Temple Muse reveals ‘THERE’: the IDMA-NOF Spring/Summer 2018 collection

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

IDMA-NOF is a brand with a message as this important collection highlights the success destination as a final stop to the previously styled educational journey.

Last Saturday Temple Muse revealed a new fashion-conscious collection during a very exclusive private viewing. Named ‘THERE’, IDMA-NOF’s new Spring-Summer 2018 collection is made up of looks that are punctuated with political fashion statements.

IDMA-NOF’s last collection already gave a central place to education while ‘THERE’ highlights the success destination as a final stop to the previously styled educational journey.

THERE is not just a collection, it is a signature framed by the work of Dan Dunne. Graphic designs met PVC, silk and leather to add romance to an undisciplined fashion story.

The label caught guests’ attention with calligraphy on print, wild fabric cut flowers and random lines. Leather was introduced in rails and flowers bloomed in Black, White and Browns.

The ‘THERE’ collection brought us back to the dialectic between past and present, tradition versus modernity. Mfon Ogbonna, the Nigerian brand’s designer states that the collection is aimed at expressing the disillusion of the youth in an environment where the definition of success is too narrowed by society and time.

During the collection launch, a capsule installation illustrated the journey of success with a mix-match of old books, libraries and a writer desk. An empty seat was set as an invitation for guests to write their own success story.

Patterns, calligraphy and fabrics asymmetry were the many codes revisited by the designer. More than showcasing a style, IDMA-NOF invited guests to break patterns in using personal modes of expression.

Fancy cocktails were served while exclusive guests mingled around the iconic pieces. The atmosphere was elegant, cozy and slightly edgy.

IDMA-NOF won the hearts of its audience with a fashion story to be taught from one generation to the next.

The ‘THERE’ collection is exclusively available at Temple Muse.

Check out the full collection below!

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

Image
