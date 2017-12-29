news

When you're the daughter of an oil tycoon, you can afford to wear some pretty high-end designers and Temi Otedola does just that. The fashion blogger and masters student hosted celebrity stylist and shoe designer Ade Samuel last night wearing Vetements and like it or loathe it, this girl sure know hows to put together an outfit.

Temi Otedola does anything but play it safe. From the inception of her blog, JTO, the youngest Otedola daughter has been giving us label envy in outfits from Valentino, Missoni and Prada. We have watched her style evolve over the years and watched her take risks with what she wears.

Some pay off, others don't but hey, that's what being young is all about.

Unique Style

Last night, Temi moderated an event with Ade Samuel at exclusive members only club Miliki and she made sure she turned up in an outfit worth being noticed. Temi wore a nude slogan top, an asymmetrical black silk skirt and a rather interesting sock/shoe combo.

FIA FIA #newnigeria A post shared by Ade Samuel - Designer|Stylist (@adesamuel) on Dec 29, 2017 at 5:53am PST

Vetements Socks

But these socks were not just your standard cotton socks, these were the coveted green lurex glittery Vetements socks that have graced every foot of every fashionista worth her salt.

These Vetements socks are not for the fainthearted and if you can bring out N50k then they are all yours but in the meantime, we will have to settle for lusting after Temi's.