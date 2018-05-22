Take a look at our favourite fashionista's favourite designer

2207bytabally has taken over as the designer du jour of some of our favourite celebrities and we can see why!
Creative Director, Tolu Bally, began the label in November 2016 and since then has had enormous success with celebrities including Lilian Esoro, Ini Dima Okojie, and Omotola wearing her designs.
Her designer are refreshing, youthful, colourful and most importantly, versatile meaning that you can wear your 2207bytbally piece over and over again in a variety of ways.
Take a look at some of your favourites who have rocked their 2207bytbally pieces!
