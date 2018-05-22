Take a look at our favourite fashionista's favourite designer

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every once in a while, a label comes along that turns into a firm favourite with celebrities and fashion-lovers alike. Thanks to social media platforms, these designers can make their brands more visible and gain more followers. One of these labels is 2207bytbally, take a look at our favourite fashionistas' favourite designer.

Creative Director, Tolu Bally, began the label in November 2016 and since then has had enormous success with celebrities including Lilian Esoro, Ini Dima Okojie, and Omotola wearing her designs.

Her designer are refreshing, youthful, colourful and most importantly, versatile meaning that you can wear your 2207bytbally piece over and over again in a variety of ways.

Take a look at some of your favourites who have rocked their 2207bytbally pieces!

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:30am PDT

@lilianesoroo x @2207bytbally A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on May 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT