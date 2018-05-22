Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Take a look at our favourite fashionista's favourite designer

2207bytbally Take a look at our favourite fashionistas' favourite designer

2207bytabally has taken over as the designer du jour of some of our favourite celebrities and we can see why!

  • Published:
Ini Dima Okojie wearing 2207bytbally play

Ini Dima Okojie wearing 2207bytbally

(Instagram/ @2207bytbally)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every once in a while, a label comes along that turns into a firm favourite with celebrities and fashion-lovers alike. Thanks to social media platforms, these designers can make their brands more visible and gain more followers. One of these labels is 2207bytbally, take a look at our favourite fashionistas' favourite designer.

Creative Director, Tolu Bally, began the label in November 2016 and since then has had enormous success with celebrities including Lilian Esoro, Ini Dima Okojie, and Omotola wearing her designs.

Her designer are refreshing, youthful, colourful and most importantly, versatile meaning that you can wear your 2207bytbally piece over and over again in a variety of ways.

Take a look at some of your favourites who have rocked their 2207bytbally pieces!

ALSO READ: 3 Nigerian accessories designers that you must know

@inidimaokojie looking like a bag of money in her #2207bytbally outfit

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on

Crushing on this dress on @missvivacioust * Available on to order

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on

 

We will forever crush on this stripe kimono on @lillyafe * Available on order

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on

 

@lilianesoroo x @2207bytbally

A post shared by 2207 (@2207bytbally) on

ALSO READ: Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
2 Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekendbullet
3 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Adichie Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation
Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekend
Style Battle Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?
Mercy Johnson Okojie Actress dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration
Tiwa Savage Superstar is understated in Jacquemus for The 12th Headies.
Temple Muse Luxury store celebrates its 10th anniversary with special campaign
Trending These Off-White belts are a must-have this season
Mo Augusto Designer releases lookbook for Spring 2018 and it's full of must-haves

Fashion

Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos
Chimamanda Adichie Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation
Between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush, who wore this Fia Factory skirt better?
Style Battle Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?
Meghan Markle wearing her Stella McCartney dress
Meghan Markle Why the Duchess of Sussex chose Stella McCartney for her second dress
Ciara looks amazing on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet
Billboard Music Awards 2018 The 9 best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018