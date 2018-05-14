Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Take a look at actress' magical Cannes wardrobe

Lupita Nyong'O Take a look at actress' magical Cannes wardrobe

The Kenyan actress may have skipped the MET but she arrived in Cannes in full force and we love her film festival style.

  • Published:
Lupita looks perfect in Prada pink at Cannes play

Lupita looks perfect in Prada pink at Cannes

(Olisa.tv)
Lupita Nyong'O might have missed out on the red carpet fun at this year's MET Gala but she sure made up for it at Cannes. Nyong’o is a veteran of the festival, most notably donning a green Gucci gown in 2015 but this time around, the actress stepped out in Dior and Prada. Take a look at the actress' magical Cannes wardrobe.

Nyong’o wore the angelic piece for the premiere of Sorry Angel, making for a coincidentally ecclesiastical moment the week of the Catholicism-themed Met Gala.

Lupita Nyong'O looks angelic at Cannes in Dior Haute Couture play

Lupita Nyong'O looks angelic at Cannes in Dior Haute Couture

(Nylon)

 

The high neckline was an elegant foil to the sleeveless silhouette, while the ivory organza leaf-trimmed skirt offered a modern and minimal take on embellishment. She accessorised with simple diamond jewelry, drop earrings and two rings.

Lupita looks like a princess in Prada play

Lupita looks like a princess in Prada

(Vogue)

 

On Friday, she twirled like a princess in a stunning pink gown at a Chopard event, giving us another glimpse of her glamorous pose.

The day before, the star arrived in style by boat with her 355 costars Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Fan Bingbing for a photocall.

Lupita arrives for a photocall in a figure-hugging black dress play

Lupita arrives for a photocall in a figure-hugging black dress

(Teen Vogue)

 

Lupita looked like an Old Hollywood star in a fitted black halter dress and cat-eye shades.

We simply cannot get enough of Lupita's drop-dead gorgeous style!

