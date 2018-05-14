Take a look at actress' magical Cannes wardrobe

news

Lupita Nyong'O might have missed out on the red carpet fun at this year's MET Gala but she sure made up for it at Cannes. Nyong’o is a veteran of the festival, most notably donning a green Gucci gown in 2015 but this time around, the actress stepped out in Dior and Prada. Take a look at the actress' magical Cannes wardrobe.

Nyong’o wore the angelic piece for the premiere of Sorry Angel, making for a coincidentally ecclesiastical moment the week of the Catholicism-themed Met Gala.

The high neckline was an elegant foil to the sleeveless silhouette, while the ivory organza leaf-trimmed skirt offered a modern and minimal take on embellishment. She accessorised with simple diamond jewelry, drop earrings and two rings.

ALSO READ: Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria

On Friday, she twirled like a princess in a stunning pink gown at a Chopard event, giving us another glimpse of her glamorous pose.

ALSO READ: Actress is the cover star of The Hollywood Reporter's January issue

The day before, the star arrived in style by boat with her 355 costars Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Fan Bingbing for a photocall.

Lupita looked like an Old Hollywood star in a fitted black halter dress and cat-eye shades.

We simply cannot get enough of Lupita's drop-dead gorgeous style !