Superstar is understated in Jacquemus for The 12th Headies.

When it comes to pushing the boundaries of style in Nigeria, no female celebrity is doing as much as Tiwa Savage. Tiwa Savage and her team always manage to get her in the hottest designers and wearing the hottest looks and her 12th Headies outfit was no different. Our favourite superstar went against the grain and was understated in feted French designer Jacquemus.

Simon Porte of Jacquemus is the darling of the Paris fashion scene. A winning combination of looks, charm and talent, Simon has propelled Jacquemus into the sartorial sphere and turned the brand into a must-have .

His collection 'La Bomba' showed to rave reviews and fashion lovers went wild for his minimalist, French Riviera looks.

The designer revealed that his spring/summer 2018 collection was inspired by his late mother. "She was shy, and she was sexy. It will always be about her, I don’t care!" he told Vogue magazine. He was also inspired by "French island girls - they could be in Corsica, or Martinique in the Caribbean, too".

Best known for her outlandish looks , Tiwa took it down a notch for the Headies and let her natural beauty do all the talking. Tiwa wore the nude brown dress with a solitary Cartier bangle and a pair of dazzling earrings. Her hair, which she usually wears cascading down her back, was kept au naturel with a chic sweeping side fringe.

Brown Sugar A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on May 5, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

This isn't the first time Tiwa has been spotted wearing the French designer. A few months ago, she wore a daring asymmetrical yellow skirt with a cropped black top and fur coat.

The skirt was first seen on Queen B, Beyonce, but our Tiwa definitely gave her a run for her money in the style stakes.