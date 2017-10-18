Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

New Sunny Rose collection unveiled at AFDW 2017

AFDW 2017 Sunny Rose shows off ‘Nature’s Gift’ at fashion show

The concept behind the new collection shown at the Africa Fashion & Design Week is a story about a woman’s transition into herself.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sunny Rose has shown off her Spring 2018 collection at African Fashion and Design Week 2017.

Day three of the fashion show on October 15, 2017 at the Federal Palace, Lagos saw models strut the runway in never before seen pieces from the “Nature’s gift” collection.

In this collection, fashion designer and creative director of Sunny Rose, Maureen Ikem Okogwu-Ikokwu plays around with solid metallic colours catering specially to the tastes of adventurous and fashionable woman. The collection comprises of sheer blouses and dresses, blouses, dresses and impressive matching sets with delicate fringe, tassels, and statement cuts.

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017 play

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017

(Pulse)

 

The designer revealed to Pulse in a text interview the new collection expresses the progression of a woman becoming aware of herself.

The story behind the collection is a journey a woman undertakes from childhood to when she blossoms into who she is created to be”, Ikem said.

From her infancy she is like a grain of sand introduced into the shell of an oyster (the world) and gradually she gets coated with different layers from the environment trying to make her suitable for her surroundings, this brings about the color filled transition of the collection as she finds herself in the various layers coated upon her till her true beauty is finally discovered in varying shades”.

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017 play

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017

(Pulse)

 

Sunny Rose’ Spring 2018 “Nature’s gift” is one half of a two part collection. Ikem disclosed to Pulse the first part is the beginning of a woman’s transition into herself.

The Nigerian fashion brand was created in 2008 with the intention to fill a creative void. Sunny Rose describes their creative process as “ edgy with an artistic flair”.

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017 play

Sunny Rose showcase at the AFDW 2017

(Pulse)

 

When talking to Pulse about what her pieces say about the world we live in, she said: “It’s evolving and accepting diversity”.

Outside of creating a ready-to-wear line, the label also makes accessories including handbags and handmade jewelry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre

Top 3

1 Blonde Hair These celebrities show us how it's donebullet
2 Toolz Radio presenter channels royalty in Kaftan Citrabullet
3 Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singerbullet

Related Articles

AFDW, LFDW Get ready for fashion week in Lagos
Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singer
Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #5
Blonde Hair These celebrities show us how it's done
Toolz Radio presenter channels royalty in Kaftan Citra

Fashion

Fashion bloggers - Salewa and Segi of For Style Sake
Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #5
A Timeline Fashion[Film]
GTBank Fashion Weekend A timeline of African fashion[Film]
With the departure of international brands such as Zara and Levi's from Donetsk, the rebels' self-declared capital in war-torn east Ukraine, local designers have snapped up the space, opening boutiques where the military look is all the rage
Ukraine Fashionistas get the military look in war-scarred country
Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Tobi Momoh and Stephen Aladenika emerge winners Of competition