Sunny Rose has shown off her Spring 2018 collection at African Fashion and Design Week 2017.

Day three of the fashion show on October 15, 2017 at the Federal Palace, Lagos saw models strut the runway in never before seen pieces from the “Nature’s gift” collection.

In this collection, fashion designer and creative director of Sunny Rose, Maureen Ikem Okogwu-Ikokwu plays around with solid metallic colours catering specially to the tastes of adventurous and fashionable woman. The collection comprises of sheer blouses and dresses, blouses, dresses and impressive matching sets with delicate fringe, tassels, and statement cuts.

The designer revealed to Pulse in a text interview the new collection expresses the progression of a woman becoming aware of herself.

“The story behind the collection is a journey a woman undertakes from childhood to when she blossoms into who she is created to be”, Ikem said.

“From her infancy she is like a grain of sand introduced into the shell of an oyster (the world) and gradually she gets coated with different layers from the environment trying to make her suitable for her surroundings, this brings about the color filled transition of the collection as she finds herself in the various layers coated upon her till her true beauty is finally discovered in varying shades”.

Sunny Rose’ Spring 2018 “Nature’s gift” is one half of a two part collection. Ikem disclosed to Pulse the first part is the beginning of a woman’s transition into herself.

The Nigerian fashion brand was created in 2008 with the intention to fill a creative void. Sunny Rose describes their creative process as “ edgy with an artistic flair”.

When talking to Pulse about what her pieces say about the world we live in, she said: “It’s evolving and accepting diversity”.

Outside of creating a ready-to-wear line, the label also makes accessories including handbags and handmade jewelry.