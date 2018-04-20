Style Temple explores women reclaiming their power through their SS18 collection

news

For their Spring 2018 collection, the brand wanted to explore how women can, through clothes, ultimately reclaim their power and place in a patriarchal society like Nigeria.

For this Spring 2018, Og Okwonkwo; Creative Director of Style Temple , chose to infer on her collection some traditional Nigerian menswear paraphernalia; such as a distinct print and embroidery that forms the belt for the coat and base for the shift dresses, which she drew from a common Northern Nigerian hat worn by men across the Nigeria and, the impeccable structure and tailoring associated with men’s suiting. This hat signifies power and the elevated place of the man in a deeply patriarchal society, like Nigeria.



She wanted to explore how women can, through clothes, ultimately reclaim their power and place that they continue to lose in a climate like this.



The collection stayed true to the Style Temple DNA with a clean neutral palette that comprises of soft pink and grey-blue hues. The collection also flirts with the idea of fluidity, movement and, structure.

