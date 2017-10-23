Sshhh Lingerie :  Premium lingerie brand celebrates the Nigerian woman with sensual campaign

Sshhh Lingerie celebrates the Nigerian woman's features with a daring sensual campaign.

The premium lingerie brand targeted at intimate apparel enthusiasts is a concession brand retailing top names including Nubian Skin, Mimi Holliday, Bluenella, Panache and more highlights the modern woman's features in top quality lingerie in the almost provocative campaign.

The campaign chronicles body confidence showing the muses in sensual styles ranging from swimwear to bridal, nightwear and slinky pieces to spice up any wardrobe.

Described as "Africa's best kept secret", the premium boutique was launched in 2016 and carries a variety of options of bras sizes from B to HH.

Take a look at the steaming hot campaign

Credits:

Photography: Olatunde Ajasa @Olatunde_Ajasa

Models: @Rufaiadeola @adeola.lydia

Make Up: Make up by Nara @MakeupbyNara_

Hair: Anne Elise Real Hair @anneeliserealhair

Creative Direction: SMAOnline Co. @SMAOnline.co

www.sshhhboutique.com