Best celebrities at 2018 VGMA

VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

Here are the most stunning looks from the ceremony

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards witnessed a lot of elegant dressing from the celebrities.

Most celebrities brought their style and very best looks to this year's VGMA.

After going through the numerous photos of celebrities who attended the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Pulse.com.gh brings you the best and worst outfit at the VGMA.

Here are the most stunning looks in no particular order from the ceremony on Saturday.

1.  AJ Sarpong

Aj Sarpong

 

2. Johny Hughes

3. Beauty Queens

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

 

4. Tooswet Annan

Too Sweet Annan

5.

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

6. Kafui Danku

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

7. Tee phlow

Tee Phlow

8. Kidi's

Kidi

9. Magnom

10. Ahoufe Patri

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

 

 

