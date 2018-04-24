Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Solange wears Nigerian designer Mowalola for Dazed magazine

Solange Singer wears Nigerian designer Mowalola for Dazed magazine cover

Mowalola has been making waves in the fashion industry and now Solange has taken notice of this young girls phenomenal talent.

Solange wears Mowalola for Dazed magazine photo shoot play

Solange wears Mowalola for Dazed magazine photo shoot

(Instagram/ @saintrecords)
Solange has appeared in a shoot for Dazed magazine wearing talented, young Nigerian designer Mowalola and it sent the internet into a spin.

Solange is known for her quirky style and is always championing alternative designers. On the cover of the latest issue of Dazed magazine, she is spotted wearing none other than young, Nigerian designer, Mowalola.

Mowalola has already made moves in the industry being hailed by magazines including LOVE, i-D and even getting a feature in Vogue. Her debut collection was met with praise for pushing the boundaries of gender through fashion and creating a more fluid way of dressing for men inspired by Lagos 'petrol heads'.

ALSO READ: This young filmmaker shows you the many sides of being Nigerian

@jackie_nickerson for dazed magazine cover in @mowalola

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

 

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

 

The creative director of the label, Mowalola Ogunlesi, a talented designer and graduate of Central Saint Martins is not a stranger to this having received critical acclaim for her final project inspired by Lagos petrol heads and gender-bending style. Her work, which has been featured in Love magazine and on Afropunk, has been described as:

an homage to Nigerian psychedelic rock music from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Tight leather was printed in swirling hues of red, orange and yellow. Jackets were cut above the nipple, and trousers scooped low on the crotch to reveal flashes of lace lingerie. This was menswear as you don’t often see it: sexy, powerful and unhindered by stereotypes.

