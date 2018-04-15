Rihanna was in Palm Springs looking angelic as she watched The Weeknd perform in an all-white outfit from trendy label, Chrome Hearts.
Rihanna arrived in Palm Springs on the Friday ready for a weekend of fun and music with her friends. The singer was spotted heading to watch The Weeknd perform in an all-white ensemble.
Rihanna, who has had to deal with critics talking about her fluctuating weight, looked amazing in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts and hair and make-up inspired by the sixties.
Rihanna's black hair was styled in a voluminous bob which flicked up lightly at the ends. Her face was framed by a chic sweeping side fringe. Her face, which was no doubt done using Fenty Beauty, was mostly light, natural makeup with a pop of psychedelic blue on her eyelids.
Chrome Hearts are a luxury fashion and accessories brand run by the Stark family. Jesse Jo Stark, who is Bella Hadid's best friend, designs with her parents, Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark.
Bella recently joined names like Kate Hudson, Gareth Pugh, Virgil Abloh and The Rolling Stones as the latest collaborator the label. Bella Hadid launched her own collection with Chrome Hearts just last year.