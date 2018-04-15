news

Cochella really wouldn't be the same without Rihanna looking sensational in some edgy outfits. Last year she came in a sparkly Gucci outfit and this year, the singer looked angelic in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts.

Rihanna arrived in Palm Springs on the Friday ready for a weekend of fun and music with her friends. The singer was spotted heading to watch The Weeknd perform in an all-white ensemble.

Rihanna, who has had to deal with critics talking about her fluctuating weight , looked amazing in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts and hair and make-up inspired by the sixties.

Rihanna's black hair was styled in a voluminous bob which flicked up lightly at the ends. Her face was framed by a chic sweeping side fringe. Her face, which was no doubt done using Fenty Beauty , was mostly light, natural makeup with a pop of psychedelic blue on her eyelids.

Chrome Hearts are a luxury fashion and accessories brand run by the Stark family. Jesse Jo Stark, who is Bella Hadid 's best friend, designs with her parents, Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark.