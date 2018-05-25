Singer heats up London in wearing LAPP the brand

news

Style queen Tiwa Savage has landed in London ahead of her history-making show Afrorepublik featuring Tekno and her rumoured beau, Wizkid. Fresh from the flight and Tiwa made sure she heated up London wearing LAPP the brand, the must-have label from Victoria Secret Model Leomie Anderson.

Tiwa showed off her incredible body in a fugure-hugging, sporty one-piece. Every day, she's shows us why she earned that coveted spot in Vogue magazine for her stand-out street style.

Tiwa quite literally stops traffic as she poses in the middle of the road.

She finished off the look with a pair of on-trend chunky 'Dad' sneakers by Louis Vuitton and a sporty Dior visor.

Where feminism meets streetwear

One their website, LAPP says:

Established in 2016 by Leomie Anderson, this LAPP or LAPP The Brand was created to embody the 21st century girl and producing clothes that represent not only their style but their issues. LAPP stands for ‘Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose’ and spawned from Leomie’s outspoken stance on women’s issues including the pressures that young girls face in today’s society.

The first capsule collection is based around reclaiming the word ‘No’ and, page as Leomie put it, “Making young girls feel cool to say no in the face of pressure”. After Leomie’s open letter to her readers discussing the issue of consent and the right to say no went viral, Leomie began working on the t-shirt collection and was inspired by phrases girls use to say no to men. The aim was to make girls feel proud and confident to say no to situations they don’t feel comfortable in and remove the negative misogyny around women denying men their bodies, something Anderson feels too many young girls fall victim to.

LAPP is all about empowering women and promoting confidence, positivity and unity through fashion and creating another platform to voice womens issues.

Both the movement and the clothing line were created to empower women and make them feel beautiful both on the inside and outside.

The LAPP platform comes from Victoria Secret model Leomie Anderson who spoke to Hunger TV about her motivations behind starting LAPP, she said:

The first capsule collection by LAPP was inspired by an open letter I wrote on my own personal blog crackedchinacup.com to my young female followers about consent and the right to say no. When I went to an all girls school in south London, I spoke to a group of students about the pressures they faced and a big one was peer pressure to do things they were not comfortable with, with bad decisions leading to even worse outcomes and it got me thinking- it was one of the biggest inspirations behind starting LAPP. I wanted to spread the message and reclaim the word ‘no’ for women and used phrases that women would use to express that.

We love that Tiwa is supporting a good cause and looking incredible whilst doing so!