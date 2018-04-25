Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Shoe brand set to begin local production in Africa with new global

Keexs Shoe brand set to begin local production in Africa with new global campaign

The Nigerian-owned dynamic social footwear brand is kicking off in a big way with a kickstarter campaign and here's how you can get involved.

  • Published:
Keexs campaign play

Keexs campaign

(Kickstarter)
KEEXS is set to begin local production in Africa with a new global campaign.The Nigeria owned innovative and social footwear brand officially kicks off her kickstarter campaign on 12th April 2018 to hit the ultimate goal of $1M and beyond.

The brand sets out to hit a pledge goal of $10,000 within the first 24hrs while pushing beyond different milestones to hit the ultimate goal.

The campaign is in place for the ethical brand with interests in philanthropy by giving back to the community and to establish a state of the art production plant in Africa thus creating more jobs.

This will also see the brand producing a lot more diverse designs particularly promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The Keexs Tribe play

The Keexs Tribe

(Twitter/@keexsfootwear)

The mission is to build a global brand by establishing retail and brand presence across 7 continents namely Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Oceania and North America.

The campaign will be amplified by a thunderclap message blast set for 23rd of April in between the campaign.

You can sign up for the Thunderclap campaign here: https://www.thunderclap.it/projects/68612-keexs-global-365 as well as the

Kickstarter campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/895344045/keexs-global?ref=azjbjh

For more information, please visit www.keexs.com

