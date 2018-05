news

In order to be a top influencer, one has to understand how to understand how to make the most of social media. Instagram recently introduced a new algorithm which means influencers run the risk of 'slipping through the cracks'. In this informative video, Sharon Ojong shows us how to master the Instagram Algorithm.

On this episode of Sharon Ojong ‘s SO Series , she points out the mistakes we have been making lately on Instagram, what one needs for a cohesive Instagram profile and how to beat and master the new Instagram algorithm.

Watch this if you want to master the Instagram algorithm and be ahead of the Instagram game!