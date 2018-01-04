news

In line with the New Year celebration, Nigerian menswear brand Shabiofficial has launched a new collection for 2018 called 'Luxe'.

The well-crafted and perfectly tailored collection which is made up of perfectly casual luxe outfits with a supreme level of masculinity, refined cuts and styles and is no doubt, a modern approach to traditional wear for the trendy man. Each piece is designed to show the creativity and originality of the designer.

Inspiration

According to the creative director Shabi, the collection is inspired by the depiction of the new African man who is very familiar with the outside world but still try to connect to his African roots. 'Luxe' is depicted in the panache of the new African man.

'Luxe' is fresh, elegant, pure and fresh.

Credits

Designer: @shabiofficial

Muse: @segunlns @shabiofficial

Photography: @idrisdawodu

Shoes: @bobblebees_bespoke and @leather_n_soul

Publicist: @moafricapr