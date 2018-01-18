SGTC clothing debuts its first ever plus-size collection.

Designer debuts collection for curvy ladies featuring media darling Taje Prest
The purpose of the collection is to make more stylish and vibrant designs available to plus size women.
The attention to detail in this pieces is evident and you can be assured that a diverse range of women can have access to well-made and stylish clothes that flatter their curves and in turn boost their confidence.
They celebrate women of all sizes but also understand that sometimes, plus size women do not have as many stylish ready-to-wear pieces as they deserve, hence this initiative to dedicate this collection to them.
The fabrics, designs, colours and prints have been thoughtfully and specially selected with love, to ensure extreme comfort whilst retaining an impeccable style for and occasion.
