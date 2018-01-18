SGTC clothing debuts its first ever plus-size collection.

news

Fast rising and contemporary Afrocentric brand SGTC CLOTHING has teamed up with Brand Influencer and CEO of Taje Prest Slides, Taje Prest to release it’s exclusive Plus Size Collection called 'Beautiful Me'.

The purpose of the collection is to make more stylish and vibrant designs available to plus size women.

The attention to detail in this pieces is evident and you can be assured that a diverse range of women can have access to well-made and stylish clothes that flatter their curves and in turn boost their confidence.

Celebrating Women of Every Size

They celebrate women of all sizes but also understand that sometimes, plus size women do not have as many stylish ready-to-wear pieces as they deserve, hence this initiative to dedicate this collection to them.

The fabrics, designs, colours and prints have been thoughtfully and specially selected with love, to ensure extreme comfort whilst retaining an impeccable style for and occasion.

Credits

Brand: @sgtcclothing

Model: @missvivacioust

Photographer: @focalpointfotografia

Creative Director: @style_territory

Makeup: @nouveau_aphrodite

Accessories: @lissaconcept x @brand2glam

Location: @prestcruise