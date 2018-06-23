Pulse.ng logo
Sevyn Streeter stuns the red carpet in Andrea Iyamah dress

Andrea Iyamah Sevyn Streeter stuns the red carpet in designer dress

Sevyn Streeter attends the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in an Andrea Iyamah dress from the SS18 collection.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sevyn Streeter stuns in Andrea Iyamah for ASCAP awards play

Getty Images
After Andrea Iyamah released its Spring/Summer 18 womenswear collection, we spot Sevyn Streeter on the red carpet in designer dress from the collection.

The 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which held on June 21 at Beverly Hills, had celebrities showing up to be honoured as well as show support. Among the awardees was Sevyn Streeter, an American Singer and Songwriter, who was recognized for her single, Before I Do.

Sevyn Streeter in Andrea Iyamah as she celebrates winning award play

Sevyn Streeter in Andrea Iyamah as she celebrates winning award

(Instagram/ascapurban)

Streeter turned heads as she stepped on the red carpet in an Andrea Iyamah dress from the Spring/Summer 18 collection that was released last year.

Sevyn Streeter in Andrea Iyamah play

Sevyn Streeter in Andrea Iyamah

(twitter/theybf)

Streeter looked gorgeous in the uniquely cut, hip-high brown dress that showed serious leg and complimented her glowing brown skin. She finished the look with a pair of tan heels and lightly accessorized with gold accessories. The dress was part of the collection that made its first debut on the runway of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017.

play Andrea Iyamah collection debuts at LFDW17 (bellanaija)

The popular fashion brand, Andrea Iyamah, is known for its intricate and unique designs in swimwear, ready-to-wear and custom made special event dresses, as well as tried its hands at eccentric wedding dresses. Owned by Nigerian fashion designer, Dumebi Iyamah, it is no surprise that the brand draws inspiration from African ethnicity which feature in its bold colours, African patterns and retro vibes.

A model poses in a gorgeous Andrea Iyamah SS18 dress play Model Poses in a gorgeous andrea iyamah ss18 dress (Instagram/ @andreaiyamah)

Its attention to detail has been noticed by many celebrities and been worn by Tiwa Savage, Somkele Idhalama, and now, Sevyn Streeter.

The brand says:

"The Andrea Iyamah team works together to ensure that stories are told through every piece created. The brand seeks to be a part of the memories of getaways through its designs and the opportunity for the A.I. woman to be a part of a cultural story in the attire she adorns herself with."

We hope to see more stars dazzle in the brand.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Reporter at Pulse.ng

