Runtown covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso

See photos from the latest edition of FV Magazine featuring Nigerian popstar, Runtown and Ivorian supermodel, Adonis Bosso.

Runtown, Nigerian Singer and songwriter, is the cover star for the latest edition of FV Magazine which is geared towards appreciating African talent. The Nigerian pop artiste covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso.

FV Magazine showcases work of the world's most creative minds who fuel those deeply passionate about Fashion, Music, Beauty & Luxury. The international magazine focuses on the trendsetters of the industry and their latest "SKRRT" issue pays respect to African talent – which has Runtown posing alongside Ivorian super model, Adonis Bosso.

Also Read: Wizkid rocks Dolce & Gabbana runway alongside Naomi Campbell

Runtown is clad in a pants and jacket from Versace, while showing off Tommy Hilfiger boxers and a pair of New Republic shoes. Adonis dons a Dolce & Gabbana suit and white Converse sneakers.

The singer and songwriter is working on the launch of his record label, SoundGod HQ, as he re-introduces himself back into space, with a new sound, and new structure.

Ugo Mozie, the designer famous for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's iconic agbada, is the fashion editor of the shoot.

Credits
Photography and painting: Hunter and Gatti
Fashion Editor: Ugo Mozie
Editor in Chief: Sandra Benbar
Executive Producer: The Quadri Group
Grooming: Loui Ferry

