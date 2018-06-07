Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Rihanna vs Cardi:Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?

Rihanna vs Cardi B Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?

Both these ladies are known for their high-end sense of style but which one wore this metallic Givenchy dress the best.

  • Published:
Rihanna vs Cardi: Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better? play

Rihanna vs Cardi: Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Style icon Rihanna turned up at the premiere for her latest movie looking like a vision in a ruffled, metallic Givenchy dress but we have seen that style somewhere before. Breakout rap star Cardi B was spotted in a similar dress a few months ago so we must ask, who wore it better?

Rihanna attended the Ocean's 8 New York premiere in a daring and ruffly metallic dress by luxury French design house, Givenchy. The singer chose the piece from Givenchy's fall 2018 collection and paired it with giant silver flower earrings, jewelled rings and a diamond watch.

Cardi B wore a similar dress by the same designer to perform at an event. The dress was a perfect choice for the rapper who was hiding her growing baby bump at the time and the loose fitting design kept it well under wraps.

Both ladies styled their dresses differently and had distinctly unique glam but we have to ask, who wore it better?

Which look were you feeling the most? Riri or Cardi?

Vote below!

Rihanna wearing a Givenchy dress to the Ocean's 8 premiere play

Rihanna wearing a Givenchy dress to the Ocean's 8 premiere

(Teen Vogue)

Cardi B wearing a similar red Givenchy dress to Rihanna play

Cardi B wearing a similar red Givenchy dress to Rihanna

(Mediatakeout)

The Givenchy dress spotted again

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing the same dress on the cover of ELLE magazine. Kendall's raven locks are windswept as she peers into the lens and the ruffled neck of the Givenchy gown peeks into the shot.

The style battle may be between Riri and Cardi but Kendall certainly gets an honourable mention.

Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Toke Makinwa Media personality shows us how we can rock a stylish turbanbullet
2 Toke Makinwa 10 best looks of Lagos' style queen in recent timesbullet
3 Makioba Plus-size brand takes us to The Boardroom with new collectionbullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
MET Gala 2018 Rihanna arrives event in pearled number, matching crown, robe
Rihanna Popstar and beauty mogul is radiant on the cover of US Vogue
Savage x Fenty Rihanna shows us how to wear lingerie during the day
Rihanna Singer looks angelic at Coachella in an all-white outfit by Chrome Hearts
Rihanna Pop star goes incognito at Coachella in AW18 Gucci

Fashion

Iconic designer, Ozwald Boateng, presents his Africanism collection to Vogue
Ozwald Boateng Iconic designer presents his Africanism collection to Vogue
Rois and Reine introduces the 'Steel' collection
Lookbook Rois and Reine introduces the 'Steel' collection
Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead from an apparent suicide
Kate Spade Fashion designer found dead at home, age 55
Take a look at the best dressed celebrities at the CFDA Awards 2018
CFDA Awards 2018 These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet