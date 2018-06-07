Rihanna vs Cardi: Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?

news

Style icon Rihanna turned up at the premiere for her latest movie looking like a vision in a ruffled, metallic Givenchy dress but we have seen that style somewhere before. Breakout rap star Cardi B was spotted in a similar dress a few months ago so we must ask, who wore it better?

Rihanna attended the Ocean's 8 New York premiere in a daring and ruffly metallic dress by luxury French design house, Givenchy. The singer chose the piece from Givenchy's fall 2018 collection and paired it with giant silver flower earrings, jewelled rings and a diamond watch.

Cardi B wore a similar dress by the same designer to perform at an event. The dress was a perfect choice for the rapper who was hiding her growing baby bump at the time and the loose fitting design kept it well under wraps.

Both ladies styled their dresses differently and had distinctly unique glam but we have to ask, who wore it better?

Which look were you feeling the most? Riri or Cardi?

Vote below!

The Givenchy dress spotted again

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing the same dress on the cover of ELLE magazine. Kendall's raven locks are windswept as she peers into the lens and the ruffled neck of the Givenchy gown peeks into the shot.

The style battle may be between Riri and Cardi but Kendall certainly gets an honourable mention.