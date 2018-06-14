news

The popstar looks ravishing at Ocean's 8 premiere in gold Poiret dress. Rihanna, who arrived better late than never, came looking like a million dollars in an avant-garde, figure-hugging dress to greet her awaiting fans.

The dress featured a low-clinging, plunging neckline which showed off her decollectage. The crumpled, metallic look, fell off the songstress' curves as she strutted into the Leicester Square venue, blowing kisses to the fans that had gathered to meet the stars of the movie.

She showed off her long legs in strappy metallic heels as she walked into the cinema, her natural hair was tied into a taut high bun. Rihanna teamed the gold dress with matching ringed earrings.

Rihanna's glam look proved to be on point, as she teamed the eye-catching number with statement red lips and lashings of black mascara.

Who is Poiret?

If you have not heard of Poiret before, you're not alone. The house of Poiret belongs to another era. Paul Poiret was at his apex in the prewar 1910s. Though his house stayed afloat through the late ’20s, it was never really fully in step with the Jazz Age, when a boyish, modern silhouette for women emerged.

It was announced last year that the house of Poiret, under the creative leadership of the Beijing-born designer Yiqing Yin, would be revived for Fall 2018 . Yiqing Yin, a designer known for her intricately pleated couture gowns and for a stint as creative director of Leonard, has done a stellar a job so far with stars including Naomi Campbell wearing her designs.

Rihanna's Fenty Face

As usual, Rihanna's makeup was done by her talented personal makeup artist Priscilla Ono using Fenty Beauty of course.

She added a pop of bright red to her pout, matched this with her manicure, and swept dark mascara across her lengthy lashes. The Bajan beauty wore a ravishing shade of red called 'Madam' from her Mattemoiselle collection and her glow was courtesy of her Killawatt highlighter duos in Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule.