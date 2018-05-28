Power dressing according to CLAN

news

In order to be a boss, one must first look like one. Here's the foolproof guide to power dressing for boss chicks and all you need to know to look the part. Designers, CLAN, have unveiled their Powerwoman series and how to power-dress according to CLAN.

In the late 1970s and early ’80s, women began power dressing, not just for fashion but to 'fit in' with the boys. They believed that in order to be taken seriously, they needed to dress like they were a part of the exclusive boys club. Women began hitting the streets in loose pant suits, below-the knee skirt suits in sombre colours like black and grey.

John T. Molloy in his best-selling 1977 wrote the power-dressing manual called 'The Woman’s Dress for Success Book'. The image guru spent years researching female fashion and how what you wear affects your perception. He also counselled women to avoid platform shoes, peasant dresses, floral patterns, and sweaters.

The rules of engagement have changed somewhat and now women have their feet firmly planted in board rooms and execs offices all over the world but the trend of power dressing lives on.

The metamorphosis of Clan is evident when we look back at their past collections . The ethos of Clan began as 'a fresh and irreverent style, for edgy, style-conscious girls and guys who like to stay ahead of the fashion curve' but the CLAN girl has transformed into the CLAN woman. She is independent, ambitious and doesn't want to sacrifice style whilst reaching for her goals.

The Powerwoman series embodies all those and much more with simple, well-tailored separates and dressed which can be mixed and matched and styled in versatile and exciting ways.

Take a look!